BMW X7 Poldo Dog Couture Is a Pet-Friendly Large SUV With Lots of Attitude

BMW has partnered up with Poldo Dog Couture, an Italian company specialized in making clothes and other accessories for man’s best friend, to launch a pet-friendly variant of the X7 xDrive40d.
Aimed solely at the Italian market, the 2021 BMW X7 Poldo Dog Couture is pretty much a run-of-the-mill large SUV equipped with an exclusive travel kit for dogs that features everything an owner would need to keep their furry little friend comfortable for a quick getaway.
In addition to the items located in the trunk, which is separated from the passenger compartment by a cute-looking net, the special X7 has bespoke ‘Poldo’ entry sills and beige floor mats with brown surroundings. The rest of the cockpit on the pictured vehicle is bathed in brown leather upholstery stitched together with white string, and includes wood trim and the usual metal accents, while the exterior sports a white paint finish.
Our Italian is a bit rusty, but the automaker did mention in the official press release that the project includes a tour of Italy too, where interested parties will discover “the most exclusive pet-friendly luxury hotels”.
No pricing details have been announced at the time of writing, but the regular X7 xDrive40d, which is powered by a 3.0-liter inline-six diesel, producing 340 PS (335 HP / 250 kW) and 700 Nm (516 lb-ft) of torque, is offered from €98,350 ($117,372) in Italy. It tips the scales at around 2.5 tons (~5,500 lbs), does the 0 to 100 kph (62 mph) in 6.1 seconds, and has a maximum speed of 245 kph (152 mph).
The X7 M50i will set buyers back at least €124,350 ($148,401). This version sits at the top of the X7 family and uses a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 engine that generates 530 PS (523 HP / 390 kW) and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft) of torque, for a 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) in 4.7 seconds and a 250 kph (155 mph) v-max.
