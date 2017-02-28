Nissan Builds The Ultimate Car For Dogs, You Can't Have It

autoevolution

28 Feb 2017, 9:37 UTC ·
by
Having a dog is great, and it gets even better if you have several furry family members.
Nissan has figured this out as well, and has built a concept vehicle that was imagined for people who love their pets. According to a survey, almost 90% of car owners want a vehicle with more dog-friendly features, and 99.9% of pup owners consider their pets as part of their family.

Nissan also found that almost 90% of customers would buy a car that has dog-friendly traits, and that about 98.7% of people interviewed transport their canine with their automobile. About 88.7% of them do this at least once a week.

Over 90% of trips with pups in a car take over 10 minutes, and over half of the 1,300 canine owners interviewed for the survey would like their automobiles to have easier access designed for their canine friends.

About three-quarters of car owners transport their furry friends in the trunk or back seat, and over half of the people interviewed felt that an automobile with a large trunk was “the right one” for transporting their pets.

Nissan has created the X-Trail 4Dogs to show what the ideal car for canines could look like, and the bespoke travel space in the trunk has room for up to two animals. Before they get inside, you can wash them with a 360-degree pull-out shower, and there is also a dryer that can fix all that wet fur.

The coolest bit about this car is its slide-away ramp, which helps your pet walk inside his or her designated space. The trunk also has a system that delivers warm air, so your pup will not be cold after being washed following a long walk in the woods.

Moreover, there is also a no-spill water bowl, a smart treat dispenser, a clip-on harness hook, and even a luxurious bed.

The driver and front passenger will get to watch their puppies with a “dog-cam,” which was integrated into the X-Trail’s NissanConnect infotainment unit.

Your pup will be able to hear you, because the vehicle’s microphone (usually reserved for calls or voice commands) is linked to a speaker in the trunk.

Apart from the X-Trail, which remained stock, the only thing you can buy from what you can see in the photo gallery is the "dog guard," which is placed above the rear seats, and is already available in the Nissan network.

With all of the above in mind, we cannot help wondering about two things: why wouldn’t Nissan build this, and why didn’t they call it the X-Tail?

