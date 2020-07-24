2021 BMW X7 Dark Shadow Limited Edition Is Dark and Shadowy

The biggest BMW money can buy is crying for an M version. Well, maybe not so much the vehicle - it is a tall SUV, after all - as its customers. It must be frustrating to pay huge sums for a top-of-the-line BMW model and then reach into your pocket once more for an "M" badge to stick on the back of your SUV.
However, while the M version is still nowhere to be seen, BMW is now offering something arguably better: a special edition for its X7 raised flagship limited to just 600 units worldwide. Want one? Better have your phone handy because you know how quickly these matte gray hotcakes can sell.
Called the X7 Dark Shadow Edition, it looks as though it was created to battle the white paint fad we've only recently come out of, and if that were the case, we're pretty sure the BMW would win. The special X7 comes in BMW's Frozen Arctic Grey color, only this gets a matte finish to contrast with the glossy black accents. There is no chrome in sight, and we can't say we mind that.
Predictably, the theme is carried over for the interior as well. The seats feature a two-tone Merino leather upholstery mixing Night Blue (a shade of dark blue that's only a hair-width away from black) and Black. The same blue-tinted black is used for the headliner's Alcantara or the Nappa leather covering the top of the dashboard and door panels. Whatever parts of the interior escaped this leather extravaganza are finished in piano black.
With a price of $119,495, the BMW X7 Dark Shadow Edition gets pretty much every optional package available as standard. Customers will be offered the option between two or three seats for the second row, depending on how they plan to use the luxury SUV.
Interested parties shouldn't expect any changes to the regular X7's powertrain. Based on the M50i version, the Dark Shadow Edition keeps the 4.4-liter turbocharged V8 unchanged, meaning it makes 530 hp and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of maximum torque for a 0-60 mph (97 km/h) sprint of 4.7 seconds and a limited top speed of 155 mph (250 km/h).
The special X7 can be reserved starting now with U.S. customers offered the chance to make a refundable $1,000 deposit for one (or more?) of the approximately 75 units reserved for this particular market. Production starts this August for international markets and in Q4 for the U.S.
