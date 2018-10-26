autoevolution

Puppy Power: Best Cars for Carrying Dogs Is a Cute Comparison

26 Oct 2018
This video opened our eyes to the importance of dog-friendly cars. According to Auto Trader, about a quarter of the UK population own a dog, which means a lot of business for carmakers.
But which is the best for your canine companion? We feel that you won't get a straight answer for that question here since each model comes with its advantages.

The wagon used to be the go-to machine for dog owners, and many of them still buy Volvos since they are very safe. The contender here is a new V90 model, which has one of the most luxurious Swedish interiors we've ever seen, furniture stores included.

The biggest wagon Volvo makes is seen with cream leather seats and wood inserts, which you'll want to be protected from the dirty paws and claws. That's why the V90 is equipped with a divider for the trunk. Great!

The Honda Civic is not the first car you think off when carrying dogs, but it was voted as being the best by Auto Trader readers. The Swindon-made hatchback has a spacious trunk for its class, as well as very durable materials, though it's not as uniquely equipped as the two rivals.

If you dream of country outings or hunting foxes alongside your canine companion, you'll probably want an SUV. The Discovery proves you don't need a Range Rover too. This particular model has been equipped with all the latest gadgets, like air suspension to lower the trunk a little or a ramp. There's even a comfortable kennel in the trunk, blankets, a food bowl, and a portable "shower." Land Rover even makes dog accessories.

We get the feeling that Vicki doesn't like to drive the new Discovery very much, though, because she criticized the 300 horsepower 2-liter version as being slow and thirsty. But you don't need to spend that kind of money just to transport your dog safely. A few accessories and something simple like the Civic will suffice as long as you're not a mastiff owner.

