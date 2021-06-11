4,500+ HP Procharged Camaro ZL1 Lands Finishing Blow on Murder Nova in Epic Duel

Earlier this year, we showed you one of the most bad-ass straight line machines ever built for the drag strip. That would be Shawn Ellington’s so-called Murder Nova, looking dominant over an 1/8-mile distance in the No Prep Kings series. We’ve seen it do 1/8 mile runs in the 4-second range, and there’s even footage of it putting up a 6-second quarter-mile time.
As you can probably imagine, it would take something with insane power levels to out-sprint the Murder Nova, but if you’ve heard of Ryan Martin and his Fireball Camaro, then you probably know he’s up for the challenge. We should note that this race does not involve the Fireball Camaro, which is a proven 3-second car over a 1/8 mile, but rather his brand-new Procharged ZL1 Camaro racer, which we’re just getting to know.
Martin recently brought his newest car to the National Trail Raceway in Ohio, where it went head-to-head with the Murder Nova, as well as a few other worthy challengers. We can only guess as to how much power this ZL1 dragster is putting down, but it’s probably even faster than the Fireball Camaro, which had a twin-turbo setup and north of 4,500 hp.
According to NoPrep, Bill Gilsbach, the same guy who built the Fireball Camaro, also built this new race car for Martin to use in defense of his No Prep Kings Championship title. Its battle with the Murder Nova wasn’t timed, but you can pull out your own stopwatch and see that those chutes come out way before the 4-second mark. This thing would be an absolute beast even over a quarter-mile.
Some say that this ProCharged ZL1 Camaro could be the fastest-ever NPK car, and even though official times have yet to be posted, we see no reason to doubt such claims.
