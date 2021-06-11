4,500+ HP Procharged Camaro ZL1 Lands Finishing Blow on Murder Nova in Epic Duel

Earlier this year, we showed you one of the most bad-ass straight line machines ever built for the drag strip. That would be Shawn Ellington’s so-called Murder Nova, looking dominant over an 1/8-mile distance in the No Prep Kings series. We’ve seen it do 1/8 mile runs in the 4-second range, and there’s even footage of it putting up a 6-second quarter-mile time.

6 photos