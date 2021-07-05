1 W213 E63 AMG Sedan Reveals Most of Its Muscular Design in Latest Spy Video

Mercedes E 63 AMG Dadmobile Races Camaro, Pontiac G8, Mustang, Wins Big

This V8-powered E-Class Wagon hails from a time before the Mercedes-AMG moniker was placed in front of every flagship Mercedes-Benz model designation. It’s a W212 E 63 AMG, which was initially available with a 6.2-liter V8 engine, before switching to a twin-turbo 5.5-liter V8 in 2011. 6 photos



During a recent Street Car Takeover event in Michigan, this AMG wagon raced against a Pontiac G8, a Chevrolet Camaro SS, and a Fox body Mustang, the latter clearly modified for drag racing.



The first race featured the Pontiac, which was either a G8 GT or a G8 GXP. If we could see the front bumper clearly, it would help us identify the exact version, but it’s a lot more difficult from a side angle. If it’s the GT variant, that means its 6.0-liter V8 engine is only putting down 361 hp (366 PS) when stock. The GXP however would have 415 hp (420 PS) and 415 lb-ft (563 Nm) of torque—we're leaning towards this one.



Up next came a sixth-generation



Neither the Camaro nor the Pontiac represented much of a challenge for the E 63; however, that Fox body Mustang clearly looked the favorite, rocketing off the line with tremendous force. In the end, though, the Mercedes wagon still won, either fair and square, either because the driver of the Mustang let off the throttle thinking the AMG was toast.



Now, since it clearly says "V8 biturbo" on the side of this non-facelifted W212 AMG Wagon , we know exactly what it packs and how much power it supposedly puts down. That would be 518 hp (525 PS), to go with 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) of torque, which on paper could get you from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in 4.3 seconds.During a recent Street Car Takeover event in Michigan, thiswagon raced against a Pontiac G8, a Chevrolet Camaro SS, and a Fox body Mustang, the latter clearly modified for drag racing.The first race featured the Pontiac, which was either a G8 GT or a G8 GXP. If we could see the front bumper clearly, it would help us identify the exact version, but it’s a lot more difficult from a side angle. If it’s the GT variant, that means its 6.0-liter V8 engine is only putting down 361 hp (366 PS) when stock. The GXP however would have 415 hp (420 PS) and 415 lb-ft (563 Nm) of torque—we're leaning towards this one.Up next came a sixth-generation Chevy Camaro SS , which we know is powered by a 6.2-liter LT1 V8 engine, with 455 hp (461 PS) and 455 lb-ft (617 Nm) of torque.Neither the Camaro nor the Pontiac represented much of a challenge for the E 63; however, that Fox body Mustang clearly looked the favorite, rocketing off the line with tremendous force. In the end, though, the Mercedes wagon still won, either fair and square, either because the driver of the Mustang let off the throttle thinking the AMG was toast.