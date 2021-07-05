Tesla Model Y Standard Range for Hong Kong May Confirm LFP Use Rumors

Rocket Engines Could Be Fired at the Lunar Surface to Get Water

Tesla said it would not sell a Model Y Standard Range in the US because its range would not fit the company’s standards for that. Curiously, the company is now offering a Model Y Standard Range in Hong Kong with 455 kilometers (283 miles) of range. Deliveries would start in September. That makes us wonder about multiple rumors, including one that the Model Y made in China would get LFP lithium iron phosphate ) batteries. 10 photos



When we check Tesla’s website about the Model Y Standard Range for Hong Kong, the company says that deliveries will start in September. The estimated range for the vehicle is higher than that for the Model 3 Standard Range Plus, which would achieve 448 km (278 mi). The price difference is also quite significant. Curiously, the Model Y Standard Range does not appear on Tesla's Chinese page: the only options there are the Long Range and the Performance versions.







The Model Y Long Range costs HK$ 377,800 in Hong Kong, while the Model 3 Long Range has a HK$ 355,000 price tag, a difference of 6.4% also with the Model 3 LR cost in mind.



Although the Model Y Standard Range for Hong Kong could confirm the LFP rumors, the price and range differences suggest that Model Y Standard Range may have 2170 cells. However, if that is the case, Tesla could also offer this derivative in the US.



