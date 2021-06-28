CATL Extends Battery Supply Deal With Tesla Up to 2025

3 Chinese Tesla Model 3 With LFP Battery Now Departing Shanghai for Europe

When CATL first signed a deal with Tesla , it seemed the American EV maker just wanted access to LFP (lithium phosphate iron) batteries , but that it would not need them for too long: the contract would last only up to June 2022. On Tesla Battery Day, it was already evident that LFP cells would play a major role in its strategy: its affordable, high-volume EV will use them. It was only natural that the deal with CATL would be extended. On June 28, it was: until December 2025. 8 photos



Apart from ensuring a steady supply, the new deal with Tesla would also help the company launch a Model Y with LFP cells,



For the American market, Tesla has killed the Model Y Standard Range Plus because it would have a low range even with 2170 cells. Considering that LFP batteries have a lower energy density than NCA (nickel-cobalt-aluminum), a Model Y with them would run even less than the Model Y that Tesla decided not to sell to its American customers.



