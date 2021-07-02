4 Tesla Model S Plaid Drag Races Nissan GT-R, Destruction Comes With Zero Effort

3 Aston Martin DBX Wants a Piece of the Lamborghini Urus, Gets Destroyed Swiftly

More on this:

Tesla Model Y Drag Races World's Fastest Donk, Instantly Regrets Decision

Given that Tesla keeps adding motors to its electric monsters, team Internal Combustion, which often fights battery-powered machines at the drag strip, has to respond with four-digit outputs. You know, to be on the safe side. It's just that, when you hear about a Model Y Performance battling a V8 contraption, you don't expect the latter to come in the form of a Donk—the 1976 Chevrolet Impala sitting before us will gladly blow that idea away. 10 photos



Regardless, there's not much to say about the Palo Alto machine other than the fact that we're dealing with a standard car. As such, the 456 hp and 497 lb-ft (673 Nm) of torque of the two motors should allow the electric crossover to deliver high 11s quarter-mile runs as a best-case scenario.



Now, the standard definition of a Donk involves custom Chevrolet Caprice or Impala models built between 1971 and 1976, even though the term is used for a larger range of cars nowadays, with most of these featuring super-sized wheels and ridiculous outputs that make sure they go matches the show.



There's no need to stretch the label for this particular



In fact, this isn't the first time we talk about the Golden Bowtie extravaganza since we saw the toy duke it out with



Known as Donkmaster Z06—the first part of its name is actually the nickname of the enthusiast wielding the beast—this open-top beast is animated by a turbocharged V8 churning out at least 1,500 horsepower, which works with an FTI automatic tranny and was referred to as the world's fastest donk in the said velocity battle.



And while the piece of footage below, which comes from YouTuber LifeOfRIQUE, also shows some bonus races that involve



The two machines recently got together at the Piedmont Dragway in North Carolina, with certain enthusiasts even claiming the lineup made for a world first.Regardless, there's not much to say about the Palo Alto machine other than the fact that we're dealing with a standard car. As such, the 456 hp and 497 lb-ft (673 Nm) of torque of the two motors should allow the electric crossover to deliver high 11s quarter-mile runs as a best-case scenario.Now, the standard definition of a Donk involves custom Chevrolet Caprice or Impala models built between 1971 and 1976, even though the term is used for a larger range of cars nowadays, with most of these featuring super-sized wheels and ridiculous outputs that make sure they go matches the show.There's no need to stretch the label for this particular Chevy since the '76 Impala perfectly matches the pattern.In fact, this isn't the first time we talk about the Golden Bowtie extravaganza since we saw the toy duke it out with Ken Block's 1,400 horsepower AWD Hoonicorn Mustang last November (no spoilers here, since some of you might've missed that epic battle).Known as Donkmaster Z06—the first part of its name is actually the nickname of the enthusiast wielding the beast—this open-top beast is animated by a turbocharged V8 churning out at least 1,500 horsepower, which works with an FTI automatic tranny and was referred to as the world's fastest donk in the said velocity battle.And while the piece of footage below, which comes from YouTuber LifeOfRIQUE, also shows some bonus races that involve a custom 1968 Chevrolet Impala also animated by a turbo V8 , the EV vs. Donk brawl awaits you at the 7:05 point. You might also wish to check out the Chevy waking up and pulling a burnout with those humongous wheels at the 5:54 timestamp.