Ken Block's Hoonicorn Takes on the World's Fastest Donk in Ridiculous Drag Race

There are many people out there who started complaining when they heard that Ken Block's Hoonicorn is going to be pitched against the World's Fastest Donk. I mean, if the McLaren didn't stand a chance, how could a car like the Donk manage to do any better?
But let's step back a bit and think of all the people who argued that a Ford Mustang should never make use of a four-wheel drive system. Or maybe we should think about those who argued that you don't need 1,400 horsepower to have fun.
Fact is, people are always going to complain about something. But the bottom line is that the Hoonicorn was built for both fun and entertainment. And now that Ken Block and the crew are giving it the beans against any contender out there, it can only be fun for anyone who's watching from back home.
That's because you get to see the Hoonicorn used and abused as it should, not just rusting away in a dark garage. And, even though the Donk might seem like a silly concept, it still packs enough horsepower to at least go fast in a straight line.
Oh, and if you've made it this far without actually googling the term Donk - spoiler alert, the first result you get has got no relation to the car at hand - and are still confused about what it means, let us enlighten you. A Donk is a nickname for a custom built Chevrolet Caprice or Impala, manufactured anytime between 1971 and 1976.
Most of these cars will be making use of rather ridiculously large wheels, and it's also common to see them fitted with supercharged V8 engines pushing more than 1,000 horsepower to the rear wheels. Yeah, not the best idea for going fast around the track, but still pretty fast in a straight line.
With a McLaren, a Trophy Truck, and now the Donk featured on the 'Hoonicorn Vs. the World Show' so far, and with Rob Dahm's Ahura scheduled to make an appearance somewhere around Mid-December, we can only sit and wonder what the Hoonigan crew is planning to showcase next.
