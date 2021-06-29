Aston Martin DBX Wants a Piece of the Lamborghini Urus, Gets Destroyed Swiftly

People don’t tend to race luxury family haulers all that often, and the Aston Martin DBX is still a little bit of a novelty, which is why we’ve seen it race the Urus just once before. Luckily, Yanni and Mr. JWW met up recently to see who’s got the quicker SUV.
On paper, this looks like a walk in the park for the big Lambo, except that when they first got together back in August of last year, the DBX actually performed better off the line, with the Urus having to play catchup. Let’s go through the numbers first and really understand what each of these cars has going in its favor.
Starting with the Aston Martin DBX, if you want to be cheeky about it, you can just say that underneath, it’s more or less a Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S. Power comes from an AMG-sourced 4.0-liter twin turbocharged V8 engine, mated to a nine-speed 9G-Tronic automatic gearbox, also of Mercedes-Benz origins.
In the DBX, the aforementioned unit produces 542 hp (550 PS) and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) of torque, which will get you to 62 mph (100 kph) in 4.5 seconds and on to a top speed of 181 mph (292 kph).
The Urus, meanwhile, which weighs about the same as the Aston Martin, is also playing with a twin-turbocharged V8 engine, except it's courtesy of the VW Group. It’s got more power than the DBX though, with the 641 hp (650 PS) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque getting diverted to all four corners. It’s almost a full second quicker to 62 mph than the DBX, while its top speed is rated at 190 mph (305 kph).
There’s really no fair scenario where the Aston Martin would win such a battle, and this little get-together should serve as a fine reminder of that fact. The DBX got absolutely obliterated by the Urus, which is kind of weird considering how the two models were supposed to be direct rivals.
