Get Yourself a Seemingly Indestructible Kenai Truck Camper for Just $25K

4 Lamborghini Urus Drag Races BMW X6M in $370K Encounter, All Bets Are Off!

1 Tedward Reviews Lamborghini Urus, Is It Just a More Expensive Audi RS Q8?

Lamborghini Urus Continues the Brand's Tradition, Burns to a Crisp in Taiwan

Just like Mustangs are renowned for going sideways when they're not supposed to, Lamborghinis are known to catch fire seemingly out of the blue once in a while. 6 photos



We say "used to" because the cases of Lambos bursting into flames have seemingly gone down lately, so it does feel like something we're mostly over now. Whether that's down to the Italian carmaker silently acknowledging there was a problem and fixing it or any other explanation, we'll never know. Hell, it might even be the case that it stopped being newsworthy simply because it was happening so often, which is why we stopped hearing about it.



Well, it certainly looked as though the company's first SUV , the Urus, would be safe from the "curse" that's plagued its much slimmer siblings. After all, this is a



We now find out that only two weeks ago, the seemingly inevitable happened as a







The investigation didn't reveal exactly what went wrong, but it's believed the fire was caused by a fault in the SUV's electric wiring. So, even if the



Of course, thousands of Lambo owners will tell you there's nothing to worry about and, unlike most of the media, they'll be speaking out of their personal experience, but at the same time you can't really ignore what used to be quite a common occurrence We say "used to" because the cases of Lambos bursting into flames have seemingly gone down lately, so it does feel like something we're mostly over now. Whether that's down to the Italian carmaker silently acknowledging there was a problem and fixing it or any other explanation, we'll never know. Hell, it might even be the case that it stopped being newsworthy simply because it was happening so often, which is why we stopped hearing about it.Well, it certainly looked as though the company's first, the Urus, would be safe from the "curse" that's plagued its much slimmer siblings. After all, this is a Porsche Cayenne at heart, so if it caught fire, it would be a stain on the German manufacturer's reputation just as much as on Lamborghini's.We now find out that only two weeks ago, the seemingly inevitable happened as a Lamborghini Urus could be seen burning down quietly on the side of a Taiwanese highway. The incident happened in the morning, with the driver having plenty of time to pull over on the shoulder and get out safely. Reports from the local media claim a tow truck driver who happened to drive by stopped and tried to put out the fire with an extinguisher, but the flames turned out to be too violent by that time. The same outlets say it only took a few minutes for the car to be turned into a husk, making the firefighters' work seem pretty pointless as there was nothing left of the $220,000+ SUV by the time they got there.The investigation didn't reveal exactly what went wrong, but it's believed the fire was caused by a fault in the SUV's electric wiring. So, even if the Urus is powered by a 4.0-liter V8 engine, this incident might end up giving more ammunition to those who (wrongly, we might add) like to point out the EVs' tendency to catch fire: it may have had an internal combustion engine, but it was still the electrical part that sparked the flames.