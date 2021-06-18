Lambo Urus Seems the Perfect Companion for Snow and Wind-Hunting During Summer

Although it’s envisioned as a proud member of the new super-SUV niche, we have a feeling that Lamborghini didn’t consider the Urus as the perfect chase vehicle for trekking as well as snow and wind-hunting from the very beginning. Still, they probably decided it could rise to the challenge of a slightly different roadtrip than owners would usually feel confident embarking upon.
This is because the Lamborghini Urus has become the ground support teammate for Italian two-time world paragliding champion Aaron Durogati. The company’s all-wheel-drive monster will help the athlete compete in the tenth edition of the Red Bull X-Alps race, scheduled to kick off on June 20th, 2021.
As always whenever the Austrian company’s name is involved, we are dealing with a rather unique challenge. It’s one of the “toughest and most adventurous races in the world” as 33 athletes need to complete a difficult course across the Alps that covers no less than 1,238 km (769 miles). And they can only do it by hiking or flying with a paraglider, with a mandatory set of twelve checkpoints taking them across Austria, Germany, Switzerland, France, and Italy, then back to Austria.
So, with the ‘hike and fly’ only format, one begs to wonder where the Lamborghini Urus fits in the picture as the ground support vehicle. Well, the rules allow for a team partner, someone who is following the athlete to provide close support, both mentally and physically. Although it seems that Durogati might not need the technical advice, since he’s already renowned for his extreme steep skiing, speed-riding, and flying skills.
Super endurance will be needed from both the Urus and Durogati, though, as the SUV needs to follow close by and have everything ready at a moment’s notice, no matter the encountered terrain. Apparently, the Urus has already done an excellent job of supporting Durogati’s preparations for the race, so we can bet the X-Alps team managed to find the appropriate usage conditions for the Lambo to unleash its 641-horsepower twin-turbo V8 engine.
