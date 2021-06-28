Ford Mustang "Tower of Power" Digitally Gets Twin Superchargers, Rad Wheelie Bar

Take a first-generation Mustang and convert it into a drag strip animal, albeit one that can still keep its license plates—this is a game quarter-mile addicts have been playing, well, since the pony was born back in the 1960s. However, the build portrayed in this rendering stands out, and it does so starting with the model it uses as a basis.
Back in 1964, when Ford introduced the Mustang, the Blue Oval wrapped the basic underpinnings of the Falcon in a package that would appeal to the buyers seeking a sporty lifestyle. And while the pony became an instant hit, it wasn't prepared to take big-block muscle, which is why it received multiple facelifts that made the thing larger, so it accommodates meatier V8s.
Well, this proposal won't have any of that, using the original, which was offered between the 1964.5 and the 1966 model years. Then again, the factory size of the engine bay isn't relevant here, especially since the tech side of the beast puts a strong emphasis on the Z-axis.
To be more precise, the pony now sports two Roots-style superchargers, with a bug catcher scoop sitting atop, hence the moniker we dropped in the title.
Speaking of things that aim for the sky, such a setup would come with astronomical costs and mechanical losses from the twin blower, but this hasn't stopped certain builders from pulling such stunts in the real world.
At the other end of the suck-squeeze-bang-blog cycle, we find the side exhaust that shoots out from under the vehicle while that part of the pony is loaded with tech goodies. You see, all that power needs to be put down, which is why this Ford sports a beefy rear end, a pair of beadlock wheels holding massive Goodyear rear tires in place, and, of course, the kind of wheelie bar that can put on a show by themselves.
The front wheels, which flank a custom K-member, are of normal size rather than using the skinny setup associated with track-biased builds.
Digital artist Timothy Adry Emmanuel, who sits behind this creation, dreams of becoming a Hot Wheels designer, which explains why he didn't simply throw a widebody kit/rear wickerbill onto the Ford Mustang and called it a day.
Instead, the whole look of the car, side flames and all, gives you the impression you're dealing with a full-size version of such a scale model. And when you think that the toy company is touring the world in search of standout builds that can enter its future collections...
