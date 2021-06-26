(Illegally) Flying Your Homemade Hoverboard in Times Square Is One Way to Do PR

2 Bugatti Chiron Drag Races a 2011 F1 Car, It's Closer Than You Would Think

1 Buick GSX Stage 1 Wagon Conversion Is Not Your Regular Grocery-Getter, Runs Fast

More on this:

2,400 HP Nissan GT-R Races Turbo Suzuki Hayabusa, Doesn't Even Stand a Chance

While rumors about the more or less certain future of the Nissan GT-R are keeping enthusiasts on an emotional rollercoaster, the aftermarket continues to take the current R35 platform, which was introduced back in 2007, to new heights. And, after so many years of market presence, Godzilla has reached a level where, say, it can take on heavily modified superbikes such as the Suzuki Hayabusa. 7 photos



However, when the opponent is a two-wheeled monster whose 1.3L engine is enough to deliver world-class performance in factory N/A form, but has been turbocharged, it might be a lost bet—to put it shortly, this Busa now packs around 500 wheel horsepower.



Returning to the



The build, which comes from Georgia-based Cicio Performance, also sports a ShepTrans Stage 6 built dual-clutch gearbox, with the machine having maintained its street status.



As such, the full interior is still present, albeit with the cabin now sporting a roll cage. And while a drag racing setup would've included meaty-sidewall tires demanding small wheels that could no longer accommodate the factory brakes, this isn't the case.



Nevertheless, the rear beadlock wheels are shod on Mickey Thompson ET Street R rubber, which, as its name suggests, can be used on the road.



The Japan-vs-Japan battle took place back in April, at the Kansas Air Strip Attack, so the contraptions duked it out on the Independence Municipal Airport using a



And you can head over to the 7:35 point of the clip below (lens tip to That Racing Channel) for the pre-race burnout session—the Nissan allows its driver to temporarily send power to the rear axle alone for this sort of preparation.



When you drive a Nissan GT-R that's been dialed to around 2,400 hp, as is the case with the example that brought us here, you feel like you could line up next to just about anything.However, when the opponent is a two-wheeled monster whose 1.3L engine is enough to deliver world-class performance in factory N/A form, but has been turbocharged, it might be a lost bet—to put it shortly, this Busa now packs around 500 wheel horsepower.Returning to the GT-R , the tremendous pulling power of the machine comes from a 4.3L billet aluminum block with CNC heads, which works with a pair of 7675 turbos (the Extreme Turbo Systems Pro 2100 kit) and an air-to-air intercooler, among others.The build, which comes from Georgia-based Cicio Performance, also sports a ShepTrans Stage 6 built dual-clutch gearbox, with the machine having maintained its street status.As such, the full interior is still present, albeit with the cabin now sporting a roll cage. And while a drag racing setup would've included meaty-sidewall tires demanding small wheels that could no longer accommodate the factory brakes, this isn't the case.Nevertheless, the rear beadlock wheels are shod on Mickey Thompson ET Street R rubber, which, as its name suggests, can be used on the road.The Japan-vs-Japan battle took place back in April, at the Kansas Air Strip Attack, so the contraptions duked it out on the Independence Municipal Airport using a rolling start (at least from the perspective of the car, things went from around 55 mph/89 kph to 185 mph/298 kph).And you can head over to the 7:35 point of the clip below (lens tip to That Racing Channel) for the pre-race burnout session—the Nissan allows its driver to temporarily send power to the rear axle alone for this sort of preparation.