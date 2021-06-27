Tuned Mercedes-AMG G 63 Drag Races ABT RSQ8-R, Dominance Is Established

Not all SUV battles get to be as exciting as this. Even though the G-Class is not the most aerodynamic vehicle to ever hit the market, this one is packing some serious upgrades. And that makes it a very serious threat to the ABT RSQ8-R, regardless of the total track length.
The G-Class AMG started as a "regular" 577 horsepower and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque SUV, but it has fallen in the hands of the people from PP-Performance, who have considerably upped those figures. The original stock turbos have been upgraded and an Akrapovic exhaust system was fitted, and by the time they were done with the car, it was churning out around 900 horsepower and 737 lb-ft (1,000 Nm) of torque. But the G 63 has got a small disadvantage in terms of weight, as it clocks in at 5,643 lbs (2,560 kg).
Compared to that, the RSQ8-R only weighs 5,269 lbs (2,390 kg), but it also has just 730 horsepower and 678 lb-ft (920 Nm) of torque. Both cars are using AWD and automatic gearboxes, so at the end of the day, it's that difference in horsepower and torque that might decide the winner. As boxy as the G-Class may be, it still has the upper edge for this challenge. Going into battle, even the host, Daniel, seems to be concerned about his odds in the RSQ8-R.
A pre-race exhaust note battle reveals what was to be expected: the G-Class is a real monster, to say the least! But it is still in Park when the lights turn green, so a rerun is required. For the second attempt, both cars launch successfully, and even though the G 63 creeps ahead ever so lightly, the Audi takes the lead for the first section of the track. But as they get close to 124 mph (200 kph), the G 63 makes a comeback, jumping ahead of its opponent.
SUVs are not far off from 149 mph (240 kph), and, as expected, the RSQ8-R has to settle for second place. Looking at the telemetry, the G 63 hit 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in just 3,74 seconds. It then needed an extra 8,62 seconds to reach 124 mph (200 kph). It crossed the quarter-mile (402 meters) line in 11,64 seconds, and the half-mile (804 meters) finish line in 18,27 seconds.
Surprisingly enough, the RSQ8-R posted a better time across the quarter-mile (402 meters) and half-mile (804 meters) runs, and it was also faster up to 62 mph (100 kph). As a clear conclusion isn't reached, the two drivers decide to have another go at it. To make things even better, they also switch cars. This time, the G 63 is off to a formidable start, and it looks like the RSQ8-R isn't even trying.
The result isn't subject to question any longer, as the G 63 is faster all across the board. But this outcome may be due to an incorrect launching procedure in the Audi, so a third run is in order. On this attempt, we get to see another good start from the RSQ8-R, as it manages to stay ahead up until about 111 mph (180 kph). The G 63 just keeps pulling and pulling, and is the first one across the half-mile (804 meters) line. But the telemetry once again shows that the Audi was fastest throughout both sections of the track.
For the fourth and final run, we get to see a rolling race. While the Mercedes-AMG is doing 37 mph (60 kph) in second gear, the Audi is at 39 mph (64 kph) in third. But as soon as they go wide-open throttle, the RSQ8-R is left behind, with no chance of coming back into the game. So, at the end of the day, it does look like the more power you have, the more chances to win a straight-line acceleration race, at least if there isn't a massive weight difference between the cars.
