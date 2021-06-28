Tesla Model S Plaid Runs 9.3s, Beats Supercars on the Way Home

China Releases Video Footage and Audio of Its Zhurong Rover on Mars

A true four-door electric supercar, the 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid has stunned those who have had the chance to sit behind the wheel, including Jay Leno , who ran the quarter-mile in 9.2 seconds in one such ride, with its impressive, almost out-of-this-world performance specs.That is a very bold claim, but the Model S Plaid is a true beast. And it recently completed the quarter mile in 9.320 seconds, at 152.87 mph (246.02 kph), humiliating the go-fast Bimmer that lined up at the start line next to it. The German car did a 13.362, at 106.76 mph (171.81 kph), the clip reveals.The short video that has recently made its way to the world wide web claims that the Model S Plaid in question set a new quarter-mile record, which is not exactly true, but it is not far behind either.One might think that after such an impressive achievement, the owner would wipe the flies off and call it a day, but they had other things in mind, which included some more drag racing . This time, no BMWs were hurt, but two much more exciting and expensive machines: a Lamborghini Aventador and a McLaren 720S.The blue-blooded supercars were simply shamed by the Tesla Model S Plaid, which took on both of them from a rolling start.Tesla states that the zero-emission, high-performance car will hit the 60 mph (96 kph) mark from a standstill in a neck-snapping 1.99 seconds. However, it appears that that’s not quite the case , because you’d have to subtract the first foot of rollout, so in theory, that would be a 6-60 mph (10-96 kph) sprint.