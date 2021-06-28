Guy Creates Viral Music Video Using the Electric Devices in His Home

It definitely killed in the 70s and it’s still popular today. You can find a plethora of versions of the Rasputin song on the Internet, based on the Boney M hit released in 1979. But none of them are played by electric toothbrushes, electronic typewriters, and PS2 controllers.
Device Orchestra is a YouTube channel created by an artist who covers popular songs using a very different approach. The YouTuber uses electric devices to reproduce the tunes and they are also humanized with googly eyes, wigs, and even arms.
For his Rasputin video, the artist used the sounds from four electric toothbrushes, two electronic typewriters, a credit card machine, a PS2 controller, and a steam iron filled with diluted smoke fluid. Why diluted? Because your average steam iron is not designed for smoke machine fluid, and diluting it reduced the risk of any nasty explosions.
To make everything even more entertaining, Device Orchestra made the devices not only “play” the song, but also do a sort of dance to it.
The “stars” of the video are obviously the glamorous electric toothbrushes, which come with fancy hairdos, pigtails, hip hats, and they hold each other’s hands.
In order to make everything so animated, the YouTuber uses his programming skills, wires, and a microcontroller that allows him to control the devices.
The Rasputin video was only released a few days ago but it’s already managed to get over 242,000 hits.
If the Device Orchestra version of the Boney M makes you giggle, there are plenty more where that came from. You can find dozens of music covers on the channel, so you might also want to watch Dance Monkey from Tones, the Pokémon theme, We Will Rock You or go more classic with the Flight of the Bumblebee, Bach’s Toccata in D Minor and more. You can even find movie soundtracks such as the Pirates of the Caribbean or Game of Thrones themes.
