This Guy Created a Portable Wii Using a Game Boy Advance SP Console

Invented in the 80s, indispensable to the kids of the 90s, and still popular in 2021. Nintendo’s Game Boy still inspires a lot of modders and the next example is a perfect illustration of that. A hacker managed to build a tiny Wii console, called Wii SPii Portable.
The genius behind the project is StonedEdge and his masterpiece was posted on his YouTube channel. The Wii SPii is small and compact, has a plastic, see-through housing, and features a 3.5-inch VGA screen with a 640X480 resolution.
There’s a built-in headphone jack adapter, two 700 mW speakers that can deliver quite an impressive volume, a volume wheel, a microSD card with ROMs (so you can load your games), a power switch, and two rechargeable 3400 mAh batteries that guarantee 2.5 hours of playing time. The portable Wii comes with analog Switch Joy-Con joysticks, a D-pad, several buttons and full analog trigger compatibility.
Although the result is a miniature masterpiece, StonedEdge admits that the Wii SPii Portable took him approximately one year to be finished and it was a grueling process. But the modder is willing to share his creation with anyone looking to build their own Wii SPii. You can check out his worklog on the BitBuilt forums where you’ll get all the info you need, including the components he used.
The Game Boy Advance SP handheld console was released by Nintendo in 2003 and the SP in its name stands for “Special”.
Game Boy consoles are being used by modders in the most surprising ways. For instance, how would you like it if you could play Tetris on your Game Boy in a multiplayer mode, with anyone in the world? Well, actually, you can, thanks to another hacker’s genius, StackSmahing. You can buy a kit for as little as $15.
