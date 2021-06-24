5 This $30 Million Floating Villa Is an Endless Holiday, Wherever You Want It

This Backpack Umbrella’s Got It All: Bluetooth, a Cooling Fan, and Solar Panels

Neither rain, nor heat will ruin your summer vacation with this simple yet genius item: a foldable backpack umbrella that comes with a cooling fan, UV sun protection, Bluetooth speakers, and a solar panel. 8 photos



The foldable umbrella is attached to a backpack and you open it by pushing the button on its handle to lift it. Once it reaches its correct height and position, the umbrella acts as a roof above your head, sheltering you from rain, but also providing shade. It also offers 99 percent UVA and UVB protection. The umbrella weighs around 1.3 lbs (0.5 kg).



The FunShell comes with a variety of accessories that are sold separately and one of them is a solar panel that you can attach to the top of the umbrella. It connects via USB and acts as a power source that can charge your mobile phone or other small devices while you are on the go.



The solar panel can also power other accessories available with the backpack. For instance, your cooling fan. If you’re an



And because it’s not all about needs but also about pleasure, the FunShell also offers a Bluetooth speaker, also sold separately. The Bluetooth speaker gets attached to the handle of the umbrella, even if the latter is not in use.



The FunShell



