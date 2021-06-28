Unrestored 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS With 454/450 LS6 Shows Just 7,800 Miles

5 1972 Chevrolet Chevelle Barn Find Has Rare Color Combo, Possibly One of a Kind

A few days before F9 arrived in theaters, Vin Diesel revealed his favorite car from the Fast & Furious franchise. Instead of the blown Charger we know and love, the actor who plays Dominic Toretto prefers the 1970 Chevelle SS from the after-credits scene of the first film from 2001. 19 photos



The solid-lifter motor also features a forged crankshaft and connecting rods with forged pistons, a beefier bottom end, and deep-groove pulleys for the accessory drive due to the relatively high redline of 6,500 revolutions. Often described as the ultimate muscle car of that era, the Chevelle SS 454/450 LS6 is a pretty rare breed as well. Only 4,475 are believed to have been produced for 1970, and they're understandably collectible nowadays.



Delivered on July 31st, 1970 by Richard Chevrolet in West Virginia for the not-so-princely sum of $4,100 (or $28,360 adjusted for inflation), this go-faster machine still boasts the original distributor and every single option written on the build sheet. It's also an M40 automatic transmission-equipped model with the G80 limited-slip posi and N40/J50 power brakes, and the Tuxedo Black paintwork only adds to the specialness of the vehicle.



Offered by The question is, why that car? As fate would have it, 1970 is the only model year of the LS6 big-block V8. A high-performance version of the 454, the 7.4-liter colossus flexes 450 horsepower and 500 pound-feet (678 Nm) of torque from 3,600 rpm thanks to a big-boy carburetor and high compression.The solid-lifter motor also features a forged crankshaft and connecting rods with forged pistons, a beefier bottom end, and deep-groove pulleys for the accessory drive due to the relatively high redline of 6,500 revolutions. Often described as the ultimate muscle car of that era, the Chevelle SS 454/450 LS6 is a pretty rare breed as well. Only 4,475 are believed to have been produced for 1970, and they’re understandably collectible nowadays.Now that you know the ins and outs of the Chevelle to rule them all, you will understand why I couldn’t pass the opportunity to report about chassis number 136370B152042. Not only does this car show 7,800 miles (12,553 kilometers) that are believed to be completely original, but it’s an unrestored example of the breed that still features the build sheet from General Motors.Delivered on July 31st, 1970 by Richard Chevrolet in West Virginia for the not-so-princely sum of $4,100 (or $28,360 adjusted for inflation), this go-faster machine still boasts the original distributor and every single option written on the build sheet. It’s also an M40 automatic transmission-equipped model with the G80 limited-slip posi and N40/J50 power brakes, and the Tuxedo Black paintwork only adds to the specialness of the vehicle.Offered by Mecum Auctions at the Monterey 2021 event in August, this incredible survivor doesn’t have a pre-auction estimate because it doesn’t need one. The four-speed manual may be more desirable, but even a torque-converter automatic costs a lot more than a marked-up C8 Corvette.

