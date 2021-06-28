Charger Hellcat Races Challenger Hellcat, Corvette Z06, Others, Shocks Everybody

Plastic Ride Electric Scooter Is One Step Closer to True Eco-Friendly Mobility

The lineup you’re about to watch consists of a Dodge Challenger Hellcat, a turbocharged LS-swapped Mazda RX-7, a turbocharged S550 Ford Mustang, a turbo SN95 Mustang, the previously mentioned Vette, and a turbo fourth-generation Trans Am. What they all had in common was that they all raced against this green Charger Hellcat, and nearly all of them were defeated by the muscle-bound sedan.Meanwhile, we counted just one defeat for the Charger, and it was against the Mazda by 0.07 seconds—also known as how close George Russell usually comes to making Q3 in Formula 1 nowadays.The simple fact that it ran the quarter-mile in the low 10s consistently has us thinking that at least some light mods are involved, aside from the drag radials. Against the Challenger Hellcat , the Charger crossed the quarter-mile mark in 10.11 seconds, while its two-door sibling needed 10.20 seconds. Against the Z06, the Charger ran a 10.13 quarter-mile, with the Vette coming in at 10.75 seconds.Every single remaining race felt like a breeze for the Charger until it met up with the turbo Trans Am at the very end of the clip. The Pontiac posted a blistering quarter-mile time of 10.05 seconds, basically 10-seconds flat, which was better than anything the Charger had previously done up to that point. However, it made no difference in the outcome because the Hellcat-powered Dodge ultimately crossed the line in 9.99 seconds. That’s an awesome way to win a drag race.Revealed to the world back in late 2014, the Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat is powered by a 6.2-liter supercharged Hemi V8 unit with 707 hp (717 PS) and 650 lb-ft (880 Nm) of torque. At the time of its unveiling, the Charger Hellcat was marketed as the fastest factory four-door sedan ever made.