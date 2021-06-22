Chrysler Pacifica Hellcat Widebody Rendering Shows Hot Wheels Muscle

What if SUVs hadn't eaten minivans alive in their quest for dominance, which started more than two decades ago? Well, since the market is currently loaded with performance high-riders, we'd probably be enjoying similar muscle in people-mover form (never underestimate the go-fast benefits of ride height reduction, folks). So, if such an adventure isn't possible in the real world, could we at least have it in the Hot Wheels realm, as this Chrysler Pacifica Hellcat scale model rendering suggests?

6 photos