Chrysler Pacifica Hellcat Widebody Rendering Shows Hot Wheels Muscle

What if SUVs hadn't eaten minivans alive in their quest for dominance, which started more than two decades ago? Well, since the market is currently loaded with performance high-riders, we'd probably be enjoying similar muscle in people-mover form (never underestimate the go-fast benefits of ride height reduction, folks). So, if such an adventure isn't possible in the real world, could we at least have it in the Hot Wheels realm, as this Chrysler Pacifica Hellcat scale model rendering suggests?
Those of you who follow our Speed Shot tales might be familiar to the HEMI-fied Pacifica since we first discussed this digital build in December 2020—the proposal was even recognized by former SRT boss Ralph Gilles, who currently serves as one of Stellantis's global design chiefs.
However, with digital artist Abimelec Arellano, who is responsible for the work, also being an aspiring Hot Wheels designer, the pixel master has now decided to portray the 700+ horsepower family machine as die-cast magic.
For the record, we'll remind you that the current Pacifica is preparing for retirement, although the 2021 model year update has brought a significant tech detail. As such, the Chrysler, whose 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 provides the kind of motivation you can't complain about (287 horsepower), can now send the power to all four wheels.
Returning to this pixel effort, the minivan gets a comprehensive Hellcat treatment, from the widebody to the wheels and even the hood scoop and the bumper treatment. Heck, there's even a tricked-out exhaust, albeit with this appearing to be an original design.
B5 Blue, which seems to be the shade covering the pumped-up body of the creation, also helps set up the mood, yet we can't help but imagine a whole range of wicked SRT colors, from F8 Green to Hellraisin.
The photorealistic nature of the 3D work means the Hot Wheels packaging is quite convincing, with Abimelec even introducing the "Hellcat The World" collection for this imaginary more-than-just-a-toy.
Sure, we enjoy the actual Pacifica Hot Wheels build, which was introduced back in 2019 and sports various off-roading accessories, but we'd take this muscle version, with its road-biased setup over it any day.
