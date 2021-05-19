Hot Wheels R/C Cybertruck Now Comes With Its Own Cyberquad in the Back

It’s going to be another year or so before the first deliveries of the Tesla Cybertruck start. Still, there’s another, much cheaper way of experiencing the thrills of this uniquely-looking electric pickup truck. You won’t be able to haul stuff in it, but you still get bragging rights.
Mattel has announced the upcoming availability of a new 1:10 R/C Cybertruck, and it comes with its own tiny Cyberquad in the back. It’s the “fiercest partnership in radio-controlled vehicles,” Mattel says, and it’s bound to get you to experience some of the Cybertruck’s awesomeness before the real deal comes along.
Of course, it’s also a great collector’s piece. Based on the interest in the first two Cybertruck Hot Wheels (a 1:64 model and the 1:10 collector’s piece announced last year), this one too is likely to sell out in minutes. It goes live online this Friday, May 21, 2021, with a $100 price tag, plus shipping and additional international taxes. Anticipating solid demand, Mattel is capping orders at two Cybertrucks per person and a maximum of five per household.
The R/C Cybertruck comes with a custom remote controller that takes design cues from the Cybertruck yoke-like steering wheel. The e-truck has functioning headlights and taillights “for super cool effects” and can reach speeds of up to 12 mph (19.3 kph). The battery takes three hours to charge and is good for a runtime of 20-25 minutes.
Much like the real Cybertruck, the R/C one comes with a free-rolling Cyberquad in the open bed. It is the first Cyberquad toy released officially, so it’s a valuable get all on its own.
Last year’s Cybertruck Hot Wheels, the two models mentioned above, were only offered in the United States. The R/C Cybertruck is available internationally, as long as it’s not one of the so-called Prohibited Countries. Shipping charges and additional fees apply, so keep that in mind if you plan to add this first-ever R/C Cybertruck to your Hot Wheels collection.
