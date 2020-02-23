Hot Wheels Tesla Cybertruck Remote-Controlled Toys Priced at $20 and $400

Here Are the Most Memorable Movie Ferraris of All Time

Mattel specifies under each photograph of the radio-controlled cars “design prototypes only. Final production design, colors, and textures may vary.” Behind the scenes, the Hot Wheels vice president of design and his team were helped by Scheduled to ship in December 2020, the 1:10 and 1:64 models from Hot Wheels cost $400 and $20 in the United States. They’re limited editions according to Mattel, and the more expensive of the two toys has already sold out.Designed for ages 5 and 14 or over that, the miniature trucks are also available in Canada. Unfortunately for prospective customers outside the U.S. and Canada, Mattel and Hot Wheels say you can’t get them, no explanation given.The 1:64 model “can race on or off the iconic orange track.” There’s also a Sport speed mode that allows the Cybertruck to zoom through a track loop. Hot Wheels doesn’t guarantee this toy’s bulletproofness, but the company does make a case for an awesome gift for children and Tesla enthusiasts alike. Oh, and by the way, the 1:64 has two-wheel drive instead of the three-motor powertrain setup.Moving on to the out-of-stock 1:10 model, the $400 option looks a lot more like the actual Cybertruck thanks to superior detailing. The hobby-grade toy “is off-road and rugged-terrain capable” according to Hot Wheels, as well as all-wheel drive with proportional steering. Even the tonneau cover is functional, opening up to reveal the interior details designed to resemble the life-sized Cybertruck.The 1:10 further includes a telescopic tailgate that folds out into a loading ramp, removable plastic body panels, a reusable cracked window vinyl sticker, and a 9.9-volt rechargeable battery with 3,300 mAh. Putting this model alongside the 1:64 is the easiest way to understand why the 1:10 version costs 20 times more.Mattel specifies under each photograph of the radio-controlled cars “design prototypes only. Final production design, colors, and textures may vary.” Behind the scenes, the Hot Wheels vice president of design and his team were helped by Cybertruck chief designer Franz von Holzhausen during development.