Since Elon Musk proudly presented the Cybertruck at the automaker’s design studio in Los Angeles, many people from all walks of life and all around the world have tried to copy the design. The results vary, but still, we’ve laid eyes upon what can only be described as the best replica yet. Garage 54 is an outfit known for crazy builds such as an eight-wheeled Fiat, steam-powered Lada, and a six-wheel-drive Niva. Their channel is definitely worth your subscription, but still, let’s turn our attention back to the Russian sibling of the Tesla Cybertruck. For starters, you need to know that it’s based on the UAZ 469 light utility vehicle.The UAZ was first used as a concrete car in a previous build, replacing the original bodywork. And as you'd expect, the Cybertruck conversion isn’t an all-electric affair as the pickup from Tesla. In other words, a 2.5-liter UMZ four-cylinder engine is hiding under the hood with a little over 70 Russian horsepower.It’s also worth mentioning that Garage 54’s project is body-on-frame like a proper truck. The Russian army retired the 469 from service in 2011, and starting in 1985, civilians could also purchase the off-road vehicle. Oh, and by the way, the venerable 469 predates the Niva by six years!In order to make the damn thing look like a Cybertruck , the guys have extended the wheelbase, welded some additional metal, and made body panels out of two-millimeter steel. In Tesla’s case, make that three millimeters and 30x cold-rolled stainless steel for segment-leading durability.The Cybertruck is available to pre-order on Tesla ’s website, with prices starting at $39,900 for the single-motor RWD. The dual-motor option is $49,900 while the tri-motor – featuring the largest battery and most exhilarating straight-line performance – will set you back a cool $69,900.