Quad-Engine Lada with 16 Cylinders Is a Crude Russian Dragster

Last time we checked, the build involved a pair of standard Lada motors, with this coming from a label called Garage 54. The radiator of the contraption was also worthy of attention, as this had been pulled straight from somebody's house. Well, the team apparently set out to create its home-brewed dragster and added a third engine.As such, the twelve-cylinder monster managed to deliver some solid acceleration figures, at least for a machine of its kind. To be more precise, the Franken-Lada managed to complete the 0 to 60 km/h sprint in under six seconds.In its quest to make things even quicker, the crew added a fourth engine, which is what brought us here.Did we mention that, somewhere along the way, the nose of the sedan became too heavy, so a third axle was added? Of course, this required rethink the whole architecture and one of the most important moves to ditch the radiator all together. Wait, what?That's right - while coolant was still added to the engines, the only radiator was the extreme Russian weather. For those of you counting, we'll mention that, at this point, the Lada is a 5.6-liter, 16-cylinder monster, so we might just go ahead and call it the Russian Veyron.As for the newfound acceleration abilities of the vehicle, let's just say this isn't quite as agile as a Bugatti. In fact, you'll be able to check out the behavior of the machine thanks to the pice of footage below.Note that the vehicle was manhandled on show and ice and yes, we're talking about a rear-wheel drive toy, so the rear tires had screws placed into them. Not that traction was the greatest issue, since that title goes to the steering.