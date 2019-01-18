5 Saved by the SUV: Volkswagen’s 2018 Sales Almost Level with 2017

Renault Sales Drop in 2018, Dacia and Lada Jump

With its attention turned to Japan, where its still current leader Carlos Ghosn is currently incarcerated on charges of financial misconduct , Renault this week released the sales figures for last year, showing a minor drop in volumes compared to 2017. 22 photos



Unfortunately for the French group, that increase was achieved only as a result of Chinese brands Jinbei and Huasong becoming part of the company in January last year. If we take them out of the equation, as there's nothing to compare their contribution to in 2017, the group posted a 1.2 percent decrease.



The negative result is largely the fault of the main brand



The top performers of the group were last year East European and Russian brands,



"The Group's sales growth in Russia, Brazil, and Africa offset almost all of the economic and geopolitical headwinds outside Europe,” said in a statement Olivier Murguet, Renault’s vice president of sales.



As for its outlook for the current year, Renault bets on numbers being largely similar to those announced on Friday. Even so, the group “is aiming for a slight increase in sales in 2019, with an acceleration in the second half of the year.”



The increase will likely come at that time because that’s when several international models will be launched, including the carmaker’s top performer



