Here's Max Verstappen And Daniel Ricciardo Having Fun in a Lada Niva 4x4

Red Bull is no stranger to the Land of the Bulls in Gobustan National Park. World-famous trailbiker Kenny Belaey explored the challenging location last year, and now is the turn of Red Bull Racing drivers Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen.

But in comparison to Kenny, the two Red Bull Racing drivers took the challenge from behind the wheel of the Lada Niva . What a fitting car for this type of terrain and Azerbaijan, which was part of the Soviet Union from 1920 to 30 August 1991.The Niva, now known as the 4x4, is one of the oldest cars that are still in production . Sporting minimal changes from the 1977 original, the Niva isn’t just a reminder of Russia’s greatness during the Cold War, but also a pioneering vehicle.As the first mass-produced off-roader with unibody construction and independent front suspension, the Niva single-handedly paved the way for modern SUVs and crossovers, including the first-generation Suzuki Vitara Located some 40 miles southwest of capital city Baku, the Gobustan National Park is a World Heritage Site bristling with rock paintings, carvings, and petroglyphs. Here you’ll also find an estimated 300 mud volcanoes, which is almost half of the planet’s 700-strong count. Make no mistake about it, but it’s a special place."We had a lot of fun," said Max about the experience. "I find it fascinating that you encounter this landscape so close to the sea, it is really beautiful. We had some competition with locals in the same car while driving. The locals knew the terrain pretty well, but unfortunately for them, we were just a little bit faster."Ricciardo, on the other, said “the Lada drove like a gem. But there were certainly a few ‘ow jee’ moments.” Who could blame him? After all, riding shotgun in the Niva is an edge-of-your-seat experience when Max Verstappen is behind the wheel.This weekend, the two drivers will do their best to outqualify and outrace the competition at the 2018 Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Last time around, Max retired with oil-pressure failure and Daniel crossed the line first, ahead of Valtteri Bottas and Lance Stroll.