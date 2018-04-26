autoevolution
 

Brabham Reveals BT62 Emblem One Week Ahead of Car Unveiling

26 Apr 2018, 13:05 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
There’s less than one week left until Brabham’s newcomer to the automotive world, the BT62, breaks cover. As the date approaches, the company building it show more and more pieces of the tormenting puzzle. 
6 photos
Ex-Sir Jack Brabham Brabham-Cosworth Ford BT33-2 Formula 1 CarEx-Sir Jack Brabham Brabham-Cosworth Ford BT33-2 Formula 1 CarEx-Sir Jack Brabham Brabham-Cosworth Ford BT33-2 Formula 1 CarEx-Sir Jack Brabham Brabham-Cosworth Ford BT33-2 Formula 1 CarEx-Sir Jack Brabham Brabham-Cosworth Ford BT33-2 Formula 1 Car
In this latest release we get to see the car’s emblem, the one that is regularly fitted onto the front or rear hood of any vehicle. What we see is an entirely new logo for the brand, a 3D add-on to the body of the BT62. It is exactly this 3D representation of the emblem that made some of us wonder if the car is not, after all, a road-legal machine.

Usually, when a carmaker designs a car for the track, the emblems fitted on them come in the shape of stickers. Adding anything else to the carefully crafted body of such vehicles would mean increased weight (minor, but it’s there) and aerodynamic issues.

It is unlikely Brabham, builder of Formula 1 race cars for decades on end, doesn’t know this.

The technical presentation of the BT62 was made to some degree a week ago. The car features a 5.4-liter V8 engine of unknown make, with an output of roughly 710 horsepower.

When Brabham released this figures, it said the BT62 “is pure-bred for the track,” but then did a 180 and said it is a “race-inspired car.

The confusion grew even bigger on Thursday, when David Brabham, the company’s director, said that, being such an experienced race car driver, he knows exactly what the BT62 was supposed to be.

“A car like this should inspire, challenge and reward its driver in equal measures, and I’m delighted with what we have achieved,” said Brabham.

Regardless of its purpose, Brabham will be making only 70 examples of the BT62, with each unit to sell for over $1.7 million.
brabham bt62 Brabham Formula 1 race car
Tank Vs. Well The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One History of the Formula 1 Safety CarHistory of the Formula 1 Safety Car
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Nissan Brain-to-Vehicle Technology First Details Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. How Sweden’s Electric Road Network Will Work SpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First SpaceshipSpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First Spaceship
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Pacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's SpacecraftPacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's Spacecraft
Booth Girls Have Cooties Qualcomm Car-to-Everything Communication Details Thy Name Shall Be MercedesThy Name Shall Be Mercedes
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough Mercedes Digital Light First Look The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? How to Avoid City Traffic Jams Like a Boss Digital Transformer - The Mill BlackbirdDigital Transformer - The Mill Blackbird
BMW models:
BMW M2 CompetitionBMW M2 Competition CoupeBMW 4 Series CoupeBMW 4 Series Coupe CoupeBMW 4 Series Gran CoupeBMW 4 Series Gran Coupe CoupeBMW 4 Series CabrioBMW 4 Series Cabrio Coupe CabrioBMW X4BMW X4 Medium SUVAll BMW models  
 
 