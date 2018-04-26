Brabham Reveals BT62 Emblem One Week Ahead of Car Unveiling

There’s less than one week left until Brabham’s newcomer to the automotive world, the BT62, breaks cover. As the date approaches, the company building it show more and more pieces of the tormenting puzzle.

6 photos



Usually, when a carmaker designs a car for the track, the emblems fitted on them come in the shape of stickers. Adding anything else to the carefully crafted body of such vehicles would mean increased weight (minor, but it’s there) and aerodynamic issues.



It is unlikely Brabham, builder of Formula 1 race cars for decades on end, doesn’t know this.



The technical presentation of the BT62 was made to some degree a week ago. The car features a 5.4-liter V8 engine of unknown make, with an output of roughly 710 horsepower.



When Brabham released this figures, it said the BT62 “is pure-bred for the track,” but then did a 180 and said it is a “race-inspired car.”



The confusion grew even bigger on Thursday, when David Brabham, the company’s director, said that, being such an experienced race car driver, he knows exactly what the BT62 was supposed to be.



“A car like this should inspire, challenge and reward its driver in equal measures, and I’m delighted with what we have achieved,” said Brabham.



