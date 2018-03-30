Brabham to Make a Show of BT62 Launch

Judging by the slow, tormenting reveal, made through hints thrown our way every once in a while, the BT62 should be something worth the wait. Take this last announcement made by Brabham, about a special event to accompany the launch.Somewhere in London (yes, the location is a secret for the moment too), Brabham will unveil the BT62 and then “throw the doors to the venue open to the public,” allowing access to the first-hand experience of the new model. And not only that.To be opened for two days in the weekend following the unveiling of the BT62, the exhibition will feature “incredible collection of historic racing cars, artifacts, and memorabilia spanning the last seventy years of Brabham’s glorious past.“ And that mostly means Formula 1 cars.Brabham was established as a carmaker in 1962 by Aussie John Arthur Brabham. He made history in 1966 when he managed to become the first and only driver to have won Formula One while behind the wheel of his own-built race car.Several legendary Formula 1 cars can be attributed to Brabham, like the BT7 or BT19. In all, the company produced some 90 race car models and variants over the years. It all stopped in 1991 with the BT60. Its successor, the BT61, although commissioned, was never manufactured.The BT62 is, at least as far as the name goes, continuing the line of BT names. Rumor – and hope – is that the new Brabham would mark a departure from racing and give the world a street-car. Or, at least one that can be raced on the track by anyone with the money to buy it.More details, probably just as blurry as the one released on Friday, will likely be made available by Brabham in the coming weeks.