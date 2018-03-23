Brabham BT62 Is a Speeding Speck of Blur in New Teaser Video

If this is the way Brabham Automotive plans to keep teasing their first car until the official unveiling on May 2, then we’re in for some long, nail-biting weeks ahead.

On Friday, Brabham released another clip, this time accompanied by a fast speck of blur. We get that sound again, this time as the car races down a track somewhere, and we were kinda hoping to catch at least a glimpse of the very mysterious project.



So we did what any of you would do: we paused the clip, thinking for an instance that we could see something. After all, that blur we saw at first glance must have been caused by the excessive speed of the vehicle, right?



Wrong. The car seems to have been digitally reduced to pixelated dots of nothingness from which we get only a hint of wheels, what may be a rear spoiler and that’s about it. We can’t even be sure if this is a race car, a track car or a street-worthy one.



Hints, coming from the statements Brabham makes every time it releases tiny grains of info, point however that this might not be a racer for established competitions, but one for more passion-driven ones.



Brabham was established in 1962 by Aussie John Arthur Brabham as a manufacturer of Formula 1 and other racing series cars, so building anything else would mark a departure from the official line.



The company built nearly 90 race car models and variants over the years, which have taken part in various competitions, starting with the Formula Junior and ending with the Formula One.



It’s likely more teasers will follow in the weeks ahead. Hopefully, less cryptic.



