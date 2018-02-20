Brabham Springs Back Into Action as Automaker and Racing Team

“A new era for one of the most celebrated and evocative names in motor racing history”
is how Brabham Automotive presents itself, further describing the comeback as “a legend redefined.”
Bear in mind, however, that the present report is just the tip of the iceberg.
The new owners of the company were to launch Project Brabham in 2014
, but to no avail. The idea of getting back on the motorsport scene continues to hold water, with Brabham expected to make waves in the World Endurance Championship or Formula 1. If the rumor mill is to be believed, Brabham could be eyeing a partnership or the acquisition of Formula 1 midfielder Force India.
What’s most important about Brabham Automotive, however, is that road-going cars are on the agenda. After all, this part of the business will ensure financial stability of the up-and-coming automaker. A sports car
would be nice (and utmost necessary), a hypercar would be amazing, but as it is often the case with the industry nowadays, a utility vehicle could also make the cut for the sake of sales volume.
The son of founder Sir Jack Brabham
, David, is at the helm of the company. The youngest son of the three-time Formula 1 world champion has a bit of motorsport experience under his belt, winning the Le Mans 24 Hours in 2009 and American Le Mans Series in 2009 and 2010. David also tried his hands at the uppermost echelon of motorsport in 1990 and 1994 for the Brabham and Simtek F1 teams.
There’s hearsay according to which Brabham Automotive will present a concept of some sort at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show
in March. Don’t believe it, for the exhibitors list for the Swiss show doesn’t include Brabham.
