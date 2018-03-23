2018 Lexus LX 570 Isn’t Cheap, But It’s a Lot of SUV For $85,380

The largest Lexus
in the SUV
lineup comes with five seats as standard for $85,380 plus $1,195 for the destination fee. If you were wondering, there’s a third row of seats available as long as you opt for the $1,190 Luxury Package.
If you’re curious how expensive the options are, you’re in for a surprise. The leather key glove will set you back $10, the tablet holder is $109, wheel locks are priced at $80, the cargo net is $65, and a set of all-weather floor mats is $149. The cross bars for the roof rack
are more expensive at $450, to which you can add the glass breakage sensor for $329. The latter uses a microphone to detect if someone is breaking into the vehicle, sounding the alarm in the worst case scenario.
The two-row version is the most spacious of LX 570 models, boasting 50.5 cubic feet of cargo capacity with the rear seats in their normal position. Standard equipment also happens to be plentiful, with Lexus offering the Safety System+ suite of driver-assist features, Enform infotainment, and full-time four-wheel-drive
.
As the 570 in the name implies, the engine bay is home to a 5.7-liter naturally aspirated V8. It’s good for 383 horsepower and 403 pound-feet (546 Nm) of torque, with drive sent to all four wheels by an eight-speed automatic transmission. Being based on the Toyota Land Cruiser V8
, the Lexus LX 570 is gifted with low-range, Torsen limited-slip differential, plus Adaptive Variable Suspension.
Towing capacity? The LX can do that too, as long as the trailer isn’t heavier than 7,000 pounds (3,175 kilograms). If you need more, the Toyota Tundra should fit the bill. Speaking of which, would a Lexus-branded full-size pickup based on the Tundra
make sense?