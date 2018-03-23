Infiniti Has Two Limited Editions To Exhibit At The 2018 New York Auto Show

All the Nissan-owned automaker has to brag about is a pair of limited-edition models based on the QX60 and QX80. Considering that both are called Limited, Infiniti didn’t even try to find a more special name for its souped-up luxo-SUVs.
The QX60
Limited takes the best-seller of the lineup to a higher level of poshness, starting with the dark chrome finish on the front grille, fog lamp finishers, and door moldings. The roof rails and cross bars, rear bumper trim, and 20-inch aluminum-alloy wheels wrapped in 20-inch 235/55R tires are also finished in dark chrome.
Stepping inside reveals features that warrant the Limited name more than the exterior makeover, including stone-colored semi-aniline leather seats with quilting, perforation, contrast stitching, and piping. The grab handles are also wrapped in leather, with the car’s headliner and pillars colored in black for added visual kudos.
The QX80
Limited is more of the same, the difference coming in the form of the quality of the materials. In addition to the machine-finished 22-inch forged aluminum-alloy wheels and stainless steel running boards with rubber grips, the special edition can be specified in Limited-exclusive Anthracite Gray exterior paint.
Once you open the door, the matte silver open-pore Ash wood trim grabs your attention by the scruff of the neck. The second highlight of the cabin is the two-tone semi-aniline leather-and-Alcantara seats, which benefit from quilting, contrast piping, and stitching. No other Infiniti feels as luxurious as the QX80 Limited, so take a long look at it in the photo gallery and then decide if the German competition
does luxury better.
If that’s too much for your liking and the Germans don't float your boat, Lexus
is much obliged to offer an alternative in the form of the LX 570. As for those who would rather not get the QX60 Limited, the RX is now available with seating for seven, with the new variant called RX L.