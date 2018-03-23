autoevolution
In case you missed it:  2018 Geneva Motor Show HIGHLIGHTS  
 

Infiniti Has Two Limited Editions To Exhibit At The 2018 New York Auto Show

23 Mar 2018, 16:10 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The doors to the 2018 New York Auto Show will open to the media on March 28th, with the public expected on March 30th. Of the confirmed exhibitors, Infiniti’s stand won’t attract too many visitors because it doesn’t have anything remotely special to show.
29 photos
2019 Infiniti QX60 Limited2019 Infiniti QX60 Limited2019 Infiniti QX60 Limited2019 Infiniti QX60 Limited2019 Infiniti QX60 Limited2019 Infiniti QX60 Limited2019 Infiniti QX60 Limited2019 Infiniti QX60 Limited2019 Infiniti QX60 Limited2019 Infiniti QX60 Limited2019 Infiniti QX60 Limited2019 Infiniti QX60 Limited2019 Infiniti QX60 Limited2019 Infiniti QX60 Limited2019 Infiniti QX80 Limited2019 Infiniti QX80 Limited2019 Infiniti QX80 Limited2019 Infiniti QX80 Limited2019 Infiniti QX80 Limited2019 Infiniti QX80 Limited2019 Infiniti QX80 Limited2019 Infiniti QX80 Limited2019 Infiniti QX80 Limited2019 Infiniti QX80 Limited2019 Infiniti QX80 Limited2019 Infiniti QX80 Limited2019 Infiniti QX80 Limited2019 Infiniti QX80 Limited
All the Nissan-owned automaker has to brag about is a pair of limited-edition models based on the QX60 and QX80. Considering that both are called Limited, Infiniti didn’t even try to find a more special name for its souped-up luxo-SUVs.

The QX60 Limited takes the best-seller of the lineup to a higher level of poshness, starting with the dark chrome finish on the front grille, fog lamp finishers, and door moldings. The roof rails and cross bars, rear bumper trim, and 20-inch aluminum-alloy wheels wrapped in 20-inch 235/55R tires are also finished in dark chrome.

Stepping inside reveals features that warrant the Limited name more than the exterior makeover, including stone-colored semi-aniline leather seats with quilting, perforation, contrast stitching, and piping. The grab handles are also wrapped in leather, with the car’s headliner and pillars colored in black for added visual kudos.

The QX80 Limited is more of the same, the difference coming in the form of the quality of the materials. In addition to the machine-finished 22-inch forged aluminum-alloy wheels and stainless steel running boards with rubber grips, the special edition can be specified in Limited-exclusive Anthracite Gray exterior paint.

Once you open the door, the matte silver open-pore Ash wood trim grabs your attention by the scruff of the neck. The second highlight of the cabin is the two-tone semi-aniline leather-and-Alcantara seats, which benefit from quilting, contrast piping, and stitching. No other Infiniti feels as luxurious as the QX80 Limited, so take a long look at it in the photo gallery and then decide if the German competition does luxury better.

If that’s too much for your liking and the Germans don't float your boat, Lexus is much obliged to offer an alternative in the form of the LX 570. As for those who would rather not get the QX60 Limited, the RX is now available with seating for seven, with the new variant called RX L.
2019 Infiniti QX60 Special Edition 2019 Infiniti QX80 SUV 2018 New york auto show luxury
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Autonomous Driving Levels Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Tank Vs. Well How to Tow a Trailer Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
Booth Girls Have Cooties The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
The Immortal ICE King Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
INFINITI models:
INFINITI QX50INFINITI QX50 Medium SUVINFINITI QX80INFINITI QX80 Large SUVINFINITI Q40INFINITI Q40 CompactINFINITI Q50INFINITI Q50 MediumINFINITI Q60INFINITI Q60 CoupeAll INFINITI models  
 
 