autoevolution
LIVE Coverage:  2018 Geneva Motor Show  
 

2019 Mercedes GLE Spied With Roof Box, Roof Rack and Less Camo

14 Mar 2018, 20:26 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The GLE II is probably the most documented Mercedes test car yet. It feels like we've got new spy photos and videos almost every day, even though the official debut won't happen until much later.
2 photos
2019 Mercedes GLE Spied With Roof Box, Roof Rack and Less Camo
The latest video is another one from Walk and shows a more practical W167 GLE-Class. As standard, the SUV will have its mounting points hidden flush with the roof. But here, we have a permanent rack option for the customers who frequently carry not only larger items, but heavier ones too.

Obviously, you won't won't be able to pitch a tent and shoot lions from the roof like in the G-Class. But Mercedes is clearly thinking of customers who have outdoor hobbies.

What's less obvious is that some of the camouflage has been stripped from the car. Without heavy cladding, we can see the real shape of the fender flares or the front bumper.

Also, a few cuts made in the wrap reveal silver paint and a black roof underneath. We like the design more and more each day. The outgoing GLE looks very sport but drives like a van. This one is more discreet, a bit like a Range Rover.

It's interesting that while Audi is getting rid of most of its exhaust tips, the GLE still has them. They're sitting a little higher on the bumper, perhaps for the sake of streamlining. Connected to them is likely going to be one type of engine: the inline-6.

With the CLE-Class, Mercedes is making it clear that it doesn't need the V8. We're going to see both electric superchargers and the "EQ boost" system, used to get rid of turbo lag and fill gaps in the toque delivery. Of course, you're still going to have a 4-liter eight-banger in the GLE 63 from AMG. The only gearbox you'll be able to buy in the 2019 SUV model is a 9-speed.

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class W167 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class spy video spyshots
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
The Immortal ICE King NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Booth Girls Have Cooties The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Autonomous Driving Levels Explained Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
Kudos, Elon Reeve Musk! Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
MERCEDES BENZ models:
MERCEDES BENZ C-Class T-Modell (S205)MERCEDES BENZ C-Class T-Modell (S205) CompactMERCEDES BENZ C-Class (W205)MERCEDES BENZ C-Class (W205) CompactMERCEDES BENZ S-Class Maybach (X222)MERCEDES BENZ S-Class Maybach (X222) LuxuryMERCEDES BENZ A-Class (W177)MERCEDES BENZ A-Class (W177) CompactMERCEDES BENZ G-CLass (W464)MERCEDES BENZ G-CLass (W464) Large SUVAll MERCEDES BENZ models  