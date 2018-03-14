2019 Mercedes GLE Spied With Roof Box, Roof Rack and Less Camo

The GLE II is probably the most documented Mercedes test car yet. It feels like we've got new spy photos and videos almost every day, even though the official debut won't happen until much later.

2 photos SUV will have its mounting points hidden flush with the roof. But here, we have a permanent rack option for the customers who frequently carry not only larger items, but heavier ones too.



Obviously, you won't won't be able to pitch a tent and shoot lions from the roof like in the G-Class. But Mercedes is clearly thinking of customers who have outdoor hobbies.



What's less obvious is that some of the camouflage has been stripped from the car. Without heavy cladding, we can see the real shape of the fender flares or the front bumper.



Also, a few cuts made in the wrap reveal silver paint and a black roof underneath. We like the design more and more each day. The outgoing GLE looks very sport but drives like a van. This one is more discreet, a bit like a Range Rover.



It's interesting that while Audi is getting rid of most of its exhaust tips, the GLE still has them. They're sitting a little higher on the bumper, perhaps for the sake of streamlining. Connected to them is likely going to be one type of engine: the inline-6.



With the CLE-Class, Mercedes is making it clear that it doesn't need the V8. We're going to see both electric superchargers and the "EQ boost" system, used to get rid of turbo lag and fill gaps in the toque delivery. Of course, you're still going to have a 4-liter eight-banger in the GLE 63 from AMG . The only gearbox you'll be able to buy in the 2019 SUV model is a 9-speed.



