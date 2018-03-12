Lexus Sport Yacht Concept Gets Green Light for Production

autoevolution
One of the advantages of being a conglomerate is that expertise from one field of activity can be transplanted to another. Also, parts designed for something can be used on something else.
Apart from being the world leading car manufacturer, Toyota also has a so-called Marine Division, one in charge with research and development of pleasure crafts. And such a craft is the Lexus-branded yacht concept revealed at the beginning of 2017, a boat with Lexus vehicles entrails. 

A little over a year after the presentation of the concept in Miami, Lexus announced that the sports yacht would get a production version, to be sold in the U.S. in the latter half of 2019, and in Japan following in the spring of 2020.

“Based on our amazing experiences in engineering, building, testing and showing the Lexus Sport Yacht concept last year, we’ve decided to take the next bold step of producing an all-new larger yacht that builds on the advanced nature of the concept while adding more comfort and living space,” said Shigeki Tomoyama executive vice president in charge with the Toyota Marine division.

The concept was 12.7 meters in length (41.6 feet), but the production model would be bigger, measuring 19.8 meters (65 feet). Although specifications for it have not been announced, it is safe to assume most of the tech employed on the concept would make it into production.

That tech includes two versions of the Lexus 2UR-GSE 5.0-lier V8 engines, the same used on the RC F coupe, GS F sedan, and the LC 500 grand tourer. For the yacht, the units have been tweaked to produce a combined output of 885 horsepower.

According to Lexus, the hull, inner structure, and superstructure of the yacht are made of carbon-fiber fabric, vacuum-infused with two-part polyurethane resin. The boat is capable of carrying eight people at speeds of up to 43 knots (80 km/h, 49 mph).
