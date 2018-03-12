Brabham Names New Car BT62, Engine Sound Revealed

And with the sound, the car also got its official name: BT62. The BT prefix has been, ever since the auto builder’s inception, a must for all its models. The prefix is always followed by a number, one that usually doesn’t mean anything in particular (this one might hint to 1962, though, the year of the company's first racing season).The sound you can hear in the clip below is that of BT62’s engine on idle during dynamic testing. Although not at all revealing, it does have a scent of a naturally aspirated V8.The engine will, says Brabham, continue the tradition of the first of its cars to win Formula 1, the BT7, or the BT19, the first car bearing its driver's name to win a World Championship.Other than that, little is knowm about the vehicle to be launched in May, but since Brabham has been developing race cars for decades, it’s likely the BT62 will follow the same path.“I am thrilled to announce Brabham BT62 as the name of Brabham Automotive’s first project,” said managing director David Brabham.“With more than 700 racing cars produced since its inception in the 1960s, the Brabham marque boasts a remarkable heritage, so to see the first Brabham in 26 years wear the iconic BT designation will be a huge moment in our history.”Brabham, the auto builder, was established in 1962 by Aussie John Arthur Brabham. The race driver and racing car manufacturer made history in 1966 when he managed to become the first and only driver to have won Formula One while behind the wheel of his race car.John Arthur Brabham died in 2014 as the last surviving World Champion of the 1950s.