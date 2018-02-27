Brabham Race Car Project to Be Unveiled May 2

Nearly twenty-six years after former British racing car manufacturer Brabham
presented its last car, the revived company
is getting ready to unveil a new project. In an announcement made on Tuesday, Brabham announced the big unveiling is set for May 2.
This year marks the 70th anniversary of Jack Brabham’s, company’s founder, Australian competition debut. It’s a perfect time, says the company’s leader and founder’s son, David Brabham, to revive one of the most evocative names in motor racing history.
It is unclear what exactly the new Brabham Project is. Traditionally, Brabham and Formula 1 racing are linked, as the man who founded the company became the competition’s champion three times during his racing career.
Aussie John Arthur Brabham established the Brabham marque in 1962, and became, in 1966, the first and only driver to have won Formula One while behind the wheel of his race car. When he died, in 2014, he was the last surviving World Champion of the 1950s.
Since the creation of the company, Brabham built nearly 90 race car models and variants, which have competed in various competitions, starting with the Formula Junior and ending with the Formula One. The last car, the BT60, was introduced in the 1991-1992 season, powered by a Yamaha OX99 V12
engine and driven by Martin Brundle.
“My father had an incredible determination to succeed and, like him, I have worked tirelessly to bring the iconic Brabham name back to the global stage,”
said David Brabham.
“This new chapter of the Brabham story will continue in the same spirit, but with renewed direction, focus and vigor. This announcement makes me feel incredibly proud as we enter a new era for the legendary Brabham name.”
Until Tuesday’s announcement, there was rumor – and hope – that the newest race car on the lot will be presented at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show. Sadly, that’s not the case.