Brabham Blows the Lid on $1.7 Million Race Car with 710 HP

19 Apr 2018, 12:02 UTC
There are only a couple weeks left until car builder Brabham will fully unwrap its first car in nearly 26-years. The BT62, as it will be called, will be revealed in full on May 2, at a venue somewhere in London.
Until then, Brabham has released on Thursday the first technical details of the car, accompanied by a devilish-looking rear-end still of the car.

According to the carmaker, under the hood of the BT62 will sit a 5.4-liter V8 of unspecified origin - the official word is it will be a Brabham naturally-aspirated unit.

The output will be enough to give the racer a power-to-weight ratio of 730 horsepower per ton. Given Brabham’s revealed weight of the BT62 of 972 kg (2,143 lbs) and using some shady math formulas, that would put the engine’s output at roughly 710 horsepower.

What the car is to do with all that muscle is not yet clear. Brabham says the BT62 “is pure-bred for the track,” hinting to a track-only machine. It then states it is a “race-inspired car,” leaving a tiny crack in the door for hope that this is a road-legal machine to squeeze through.

The car will use Formula 1-inspired carbon brakes, with six pistons front and rear. The way its body has been styled will allow it to generate 1200 kg of downforce.

The price tag for the BT62 has been set at a staggering £1 million, plus local taxes. That’s well over $1.7 million, hard cash.

The long-awaited revival of the Brabham name will be short-lived, at least as far as this model is concerned. The builder plans to manufacture only seventy examples of the BT62, which is enough to raise the company in the vicinity of $120 million.

The place where the car will be first shown is still kept under wraps, the only hint being that the unveiling will take place at “a prestigious central London location.
