Volkswagen I.D. R Pikes Peak Goes for the Record with 680 Electric HP

Teased several times in the past few weeks, the race car has been unveiled this weekend and, as far as the numbers go, it is impressive to say the least.The I.D. R is powered by two electric motors that make it one monster of a car. With naught to sixty-two acceleration of only 2.25 seconds, it is allegedly faster than Formula 1 and Formula E cars.But since acceleration is not exactly the most required trait of a climb-worthy car, some other figures had to impress as well. And they do. The total amount of power generated by the electric car stands at 680 horsepower, while the torque is rated at 650 Nm. All that juice is packed into a body that weighs less than 1,100 kg (2,425 lbs).The stated goal of the I.D. R Pikes Peak is to beat the existing record for electric vehicles of 8:57.188, set two years ago by Rhys Millen. Attempting to beat it will be Le Mans winner Romain Dumas, who will be sitting behind the wheel of the car on June 24.“Volkswagen’s goal is to reach the pinnacle of electromobility with the I.D. family,” said Frank Welsch, Volkswagen’s executive in charge of development.“As such, Volkswagen’s involvement on Pikes Peak not only sets the trend for our future in motorsport but is also of great symbolic significance in the truest sense.”For those still out of the loop, the Pikes Peak Hill Climb is an annual event, taking cars on a climb of 4,720 ft (1,440 m) from the start at Mile 7 on Pikes Peak Highway, to the finish at 14,110 ft (4,300 m). The road is made up of over 156 turns spread over a 12.42 miles (20 km) distance.