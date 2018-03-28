Rhys Millen Will Take On The Pikes Peak Hill Climb In This Bentley Bentayga W12

Rhys Millen needs no introduction, but if you insist, he’s good at all things rallycross and Formula D. The Kiwi-born racing driver has also won the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb two times, but now Millen is gunning for another accolade.
Without further beating around the bush, Rhys partnered up with Bentley to break the production SUV record of 12 minutes 35 seconds. It won’t be hard for the one called King of the Mountain to do it. After all, his weapon of choice is the 6.0-liter twin-turbo W12-powered Bentayga, a full-size SUV with 600 ponies on tap.
The Range Rover Sport with the 510-horsepower supercharged V8 holds the record since 2013, with American competition driver Paul Dallenbach behind the wheel. Needless to say, the Bentayga W12 is in another league even though it’s heavier. The Bentley has 2,440 kilograms (5,379 pounds) to hurdle on the 156-corner course, which will prove effortless thanks to the engine’s 900 Nm (664 pound-feet).
The Bentayga W12 also happens to be unbelievably quick, firing off to 60 miles per hour from a standstill in 4 seconds. The God of Velocity smiles upon the luxurious SUV as well, with Bentley quoting a top speed of 187 miles per hour (301 km/h).
There is but one aspect Millen has to do to take the record off the Range Rover Sport Supercharged. And that is to average 60 miles per hour (96 km/h) over 12.42 miles (19.98 kilometers). Can the 45-year-old New Zealand native do it?
“The opportunity to race with Bentley at Pikes Peak is one that I couldn’t pass up,” declared Millen after visiting the production plant in Crewe, England. “I also had the chance to drive the race-prepared car for the first time and was blown away by the performance that’s already available. I’m really looking forward to preparing for the race, competing on the mountain with Bentley and hopefully claiming a new SUV record.”
The Range Rover Sport with the 510-horsepower supercharged V8 holds the record since 2013, with American competition driver Paul Dallenbach behind the wheel. Needless to say, the Bentayga W12 is in another league even though it’s heavier. The Bentley has 2,440 kilograms (5,379 pounds) to hurdle on the 156-corner course, which will prove effortless thanks to the engine’s 900 Nm (664 pound-feet).
The Bentayga W12 also happens to be unbelievably quick, firing off to 60 miles per hour from a standstill in 4 seconds. The God of Velocity smiles upon the luxurious SUV as well, with Bentley quoting a top speed of 187 miles per hour (301 km/h).
There is but one aspect Millen has to do to take the record off the Range Rover Sport Supercharged. And that is to average 60 miles per hour (96 km/h) over 12.42 miles (19.98 kilometers). Can the 45-year-old New Zealand native do it?
“The opportunity to race with Bentley at Pikes Peak is one that I couldn’t pass up,” declared Millen after visiting the production plant in Crewe, England. “I also had the chance to drive the race-prepared car for the first time and was blown away by the performance that’s already available. I’m really looking forward to preparing for the race, competing on the mountain with Bentley and hopefully claiming a new SUV record.”