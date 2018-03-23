Bentley Bentayga Luxury SUV Gets Fingerprint-Activated Armrest Safe Box

For most of us, having a refrigerated compartment under our car's armrest is probably the highest level of luxury we can achieve for that particular part of the vehicle, but then again most of us don't drive Bentley Bentaygas.

7 photos SUV from the British manufacturer is still pretty much a singular proposition on the market. Range Rover has threatened to make an over-the-top SVO version of its top model, but it has failed to deliver so far while the



Or why not go for both? After all,



Speaking of keeping things safe, the latest addition from Mulliner for the Bentayga is a center console-mounted safe box. The idea is that people with this kind of wealth are going to have other valuable objects beside their vehicle, and those need to be kept away from the prying eyes and fingers of the less fortunate.



The safe box is opened using the owner's fingerprints - much like you unlock your phone these days - and can only store small objects such as a wristwatch, a necklace or even the wallet or a mobile phone. Good thing Mulliner decided to hide it because otherwise, it would have acted as a big flashing arrow saying "valuable things in here" to anyone looking for a quick (and illegal) get-rich method. But even so, any interested parties would have to get through the safe box first.



Judging by the fact it can also be opened with a key, we suspect that shouldn't be too big a task for any experienced thief, but that's probably beside the point. The Mulliner Biometric Secure Stowage unit isn't so much a practical addition, but one that could make you stand out from the rest of the Bentayga owners at the next cocktail party.