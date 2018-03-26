autoevolution
In case you missed it:  2018 Geneva Motor Show HIGHLIGHTS  
 

Spyshots: 2020 Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid Uncovered by Charging Port

26 Mar 2018, 11:25 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Now that the Bentayga Hybrid has kicked off Bentley's electrification revolution, the British automotive producer will offer such a powertrain for each of its models, as previously announced. And we can now show you the spyshots of the Flying Spur Hybrid.
11 photos
Spyshots: 2020 Bentley Flying Spur HybridSpyshots: 2020 Bentley Flying Spur HybridSpyshots: 2020 Bentley Flying Spur HybridSpyshots: 2020 Bentley Flying Spur HybridSpyshots: 2020 Bentley Flying Spur HybridSpyshots: 2020 Bentley Flying Spur HybridSpyshots: 2020 Bentley Flying Spur HybridSpyshots: 2020 Bentley Flying Spur HybridSpyshots: 2020 Bentley Flying Spur HybridSpyshots: 2020 Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid
We've spied the 2020 incarnation of the Flying Spur on multiple occasions and yet the prototype we have here has something special - zoom in on the rear left fender and you'll notice an extra fuel cap, which is actually the vehicle's charging point.

As is the case with the gas-electric Bentayga, the Flying Spur will borrow a Porsche plug-in hybrid setup, mixing a turbocharged V6 with electric power. And we can look at the Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid for output clues (the numbers for the Bentayga haven't been released yet), with the Zuffenhausen model delivering 462 hp.

The rumor mill also talks about the possibility of Bentley borrowing the V8-involving gas-electric powertrain of the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid, which would bring the output to 680 hp.

Nevertheless, given Bentley's W12 dedication, we're expecting this internal combustion-only recipe to remain Crewe's focus, with the half-the-cylinders model set to deliver the efficiency-focused alternative.

Speaking of the second-generation Panny, this will also share its platform with the new Flying Spur. Then again, Crewe engineers are expected to transform the platform for luxury used, with aficionados hoping that the driving experience delivered by the newcomer will be more bespoke than that of the Bentayga, which doesn't feel all that far from the Audi Q7 it shares its underpinnings with.

In fact, the platform change will bring benefits on multiple fronts, from a cabin space boost to a weight reduction.

On the features front, a host of autonomous driving goodies will be accompanied by the Bentayga Hybrid's dedicated navigation, which can optimize the route to lower fuel consumption, for instance maintaining battery charge for the city center drive.

The second generation of the Bentley Flying Spur, which will bring the first all-new incarnation since the 2005 original, is set to make its debut by mid-2019.
Bentley Flying Spur 2019 Bentley Flying Spur 2020 Bentley Flying Spur bentley flying spur hybrid Bentley spyshots green
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained History of the Formula 1 Safety CarHistory of the Formula 1 Safety Car
Tank Vs. Well The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Autonomous Driving Levels Explained Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
The Immortal ICE King How to Tow a Trailer The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Booth Girls Have Cooties The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
BENTLEY models:
BENTLEY BENTAYGA HYBRIDBENTLEY BENTAYGA HYBRID LuxuryBENTLEY Continental GTBENTLEY Continental GT LuxuryBENTLEY MulsanneBENTLEY Mulsanne LuxuryBENTLEY Continental GTC SupersportsBENTLEY Continental GTC Supersports Roadster & ConvertibleBENTLEY Continental GT SupersportsBENTLEY Continental GT Supersports LuxuryAll BENTLEY models  
 
 