Spyshots: 2020 Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid Uncovered by Charging Port

We've spied the 2020 incarnation of the Flying Spur on multiple occasions and yet the prototype we have here has something special - zoom in on the rear left fender and you'll notice an extra fuel cap, which is actually the vehicle's charging point.
As is the case with the gas-electric Bentayga, the Flying Spur will borrow a Porsche plug-in hybrid setup, mixing a turbocharged V6 with electric power. And we can look at the Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid for output clues (the numbers for the Bentayga haven't been released yet), with the Zuffenhausen model delivering 462 hp.
The rumor mill also talks about the possibility of Bentley borrowing the V8-involving gas-electric powertrain of the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid
, which would bring the output to 680 hp.
Nevertheless, given Bentley's W12 dedication, we're expecting this internal combustion-only recipe to remain Crewe's focus, with the half-the-cylinders model set to deliver the efficiency-focused alternative.
Speaking of the second-generation Panny, this will also share its platform with the new Flying Spur. Then again, Crewe engineers are expected to transform the platform for luxury used, with aficionados hoping that the driving experience delivered by the newcomer will be more bespoke than that of the Bentayga
, which doesn't feel all that far from the Audi Q7 it shares its underpinnings with.
In fact, the platform change will bring benefits on multiple fronts, from a cabin space boost to a weight reduction.
On the features front, a host of autonomous driving goodies will be accompanied by the Bentayga Hybrid's dedicated navigation, which can optimize the route to lower fuel consumption, for instance maintaining battery charge for the city center drive.
The second generation of the Bentley Flying Spur, which will bring the first all-new incarnation since the 2005 original, is set to make its debut by mid-2019.