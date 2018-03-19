McLaren, Bentley, Lincoln, Ferrari, and Porsche Imagined as Fiat 500 Makers

We think truly small cars are never going to be popular again. Otherwise, how else would you explain that MINIs are adding a few inches with every generation?

Hopefully, Peugeot never makes a rival for the Fiat 500 because what we see in these images is downright boring. The same cannot be said about the Ferrari model, but how could it? Sooner or later, smart will give up on the city car, Volkswagen will make the Up! about the size of a Polo and crossovers will rule our roads. However, there's still one model measuring only about 3.6 meters that's known and loved all over the world, the Fiat 500.You could put that down to the 500 having all that heritage behind it. But we're romanticizing a period when Italians couldn't afford to buy bread and air conditioning was a luxury. All we really want from the original Cinquecento is the idea of "retro" which goes well with everything from wood sunglasses to pastel dresses and hand-me-down jewelry.Remember the Aston Martin Cygnet ? The British brand had the idea of turning the Toyota iQ into its own luxury city car. Of course, it never caught on, but you have to wonder what it would be like if other automakers could re-shape the Fiat 500 after their flagship models.These renderings from Nikita Aksyonov will let you have a good laugh while also saying "yeah, that kind of works."First off, we have an orange critter with the features from a McLaren. Up front, we see the big headlights of the 720S with the wholes cut at the bottom while the aero at the bottom seems borrowed from the 570S.Next up, there's a red machine with quad headlights taken from the Bentley Continental GT. You'd think that this combination would be so close to the Fiat 500 that it would work correctly, but the outcome is awkward to say the least.The led headlights and single broad taillight unit from Lincoln look good on a hatchback. It reminds us of Honda's urban EV, as well as the Peugeot 208.Hopefully, Peugeot never makes a rival for the Fiat 500 because what we see in these images is downright boring. The same cannot be said about the Ferrari model, but how could it?