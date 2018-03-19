autoevolution
LIVE Coverage:  2018 Geneva Motor Show  
 

McLaren, Bentley, Lincoln, Ferrari, and Porsche Imagined as Fiat 500 Makers

19 Mar 2018, 21:57 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
We think truly small cars are never going to be popular again. Otherwise, how else would you explain that MINIs are adding a few inches with every generation?
10 photos
McLaren, Bentley, Lincoln, Ferrari, and Porsche Imagined as Fiat 500 MakersMcLaren, Bentley, Lincoln, Ferrari, and Porsche Imagined as Fiat 500 MakersMcLaren, Bentley, Lincoln, Ferrari, and Porsche Imagined as Fiat 500 MakersMcLaren, Bentley, Lincoln, Ferrari, and Porsche Imagined as Fiat 500 MakersMcLaren, Bentley, Lincoln, Ferrari, and Porsche Imagined as Fiat 500 MakersMcLaren, Bentley, Lincoln, Ferrari, and Porsche Imagined as Fiat 500 MakersMcLaren, Bentley, Lincoln, Ferrari, and Porsche Imagined as Fiat 500 MakersMcLaren, Bentley, Lincoln, Ferrari, and Porsche Imagined as Fiat 500 MakersMcLaren, Bentley, Lincoln, Ferrari, and Porsche Imagined as Fiat 500 Makers
Sooner or later, smart will give up on the city car, Volkswagen will make the Up! about the size of a Polo and crossovers will rule our roads. However, there's still one model measuring only about 3.6 meters that's known and loved all over the world, the Fiat 500.

You could put that down to the 500 having all that heritage behind it. But we're romanticizing a period when Italians couldn't afford to buy bread and air conditioning was a luxury. All we really want from the original Cinquecento is the idea of "retro" which goes well with everything from wood sunglasses to pastel dresses and hand-me-down jewelry.

Remember the Aston Martin Cygnet? The British brand had the idea of turning the Toyota iQ into its own luxury city car. Of course, it never caught on, but you have to wonder what it would be like if other automakers could re-shape the Fiat 500 after their flagship models.

These renderings from Nikita Aksyonov will let you have a good laugh while also saying "yeah, that kind of works."

First off, we have an orange critter with the features from a McLaren. Up front, we see the big headlights of the 720S with the wholes cut at the bottom while the aero at the bottom seems borrowed from the 570S.

Next up, there's a red machine with quad headlights taken from the Bentley Continental GT. You'd think that this combination would be so close to the Fiat 500 that it would work correctly, but the outcome is awkward to say the least.

The led headlights and single broad taillight unit from Lincoln look good on a hatchback. It reminds us of Honda's urban EV, as well as the Peugeot 208.

Hopefully, Peugeot never makes a rival for the Fiat 500 because what we see in these images is downright boring. The same cannot be said about the Ferrari model, but how could it?
Fiat 500 McLaren Bentley rendering
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. Autonomous Driving Levels Explained Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
Tank Vs. Well Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Booth Girls Have Cooties Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Tow a Trailer 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
The Immortal ICE King The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
MCLAREN models:
MCLAREN SennaMCLAREN Senna ExoticMCLAREN 570S SpiderMCLAREN 570S Spider ExoticMCLAREN 720SMCLAREN 720S ExoticMCLAREN 675LT SpiderMCLAREN 675LT Spider ExoticMCLAREN 650S SpiderMCLAREN 650S Spider ExoticAll MCLAREN models  