Nissan Smokin’ Titan Goes on a Cookin’ Spree

"But have no doubt about it – David and I will show no mercy when it comes to judging this competition. Only the best will be crowned the Great Titan Meat Up champion!" Luckily, The Great Titan Meat-Up is just around the corner. To be held this year in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, starting April 28, the event is the place where to show such a unique pickup.On the road to the venue, Nissan will be showing the car in four cities, where various other similar events are being held: Denver, Kansas City, Saint Louis, and Memphis. At the final destination in Pigeon Forge, the Smokin’ Titan would undergo its ultimate test, in a day-long cooking competition.The special pickup truck is based on a 2018 Titan XD Gas King Cab and is fully equipped for grilling and other outdoor activities. It comes fitted with a built-in Lang BBQ smoker, Partner Steel aluminum double burner prep stove and a spice rack.There is also an onboard 24x24 sink, and water storage system are also available on the flatbed. A Yeti Cooler for the water system and an ARB 50-qt. Fridge Freezer and Slide provide all the cooled refreshments for the hot summer days ahead.The pickup truck comes equipped with an aluminum flatbed with space for three food stations. A bed trailer was also attached to the Titan, as dry storage for the smoker pellets and wood chips."Smokin' Titan is the perfect vehicle for this one-of-a-kind event, and I can't wait to get out to Pigeon Forge," said celebrity chef Cory Bahr, the one that together with David Rose make up the two official judges of the Pigeon Forge cooking marathon."But have no doubt about it – David and I will show no mercy when it comes to judging this competition. Only the best will be crowned the Great Titan Meat Up champion!"