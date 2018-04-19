Volkswagen Taunts with New I.D. R Pikes Peak Teaser Ahead of World Premiere

The return of Volkswagen to Pikes Peak after a 30 years hiatus is an important milestone for the German carmaker. So is building up enough excitement surrounding its new climber, an electric car called I.D. R Pikes Peak.

8 photos



“It is the start of a new era in motorsport for Volkswagen – and one thing is already certain: this Volkswagen is set to electrify its public,” said Volkswagen in a statement.



Following the public unveiling, the car will begin its official test program as it prepares for the first encounter with its competitors.



With only a few days left before full specs are released, there isn’t much known about the car, apart from the fact that thist is Volkswagen’s first fully-electric racing car. The Germans have however released a new photo showing the I.D. R.



Not using a combustion engine, the I.D. R Pikes Peak will be capable of maintaining constant power as it climbs to the top. That’s an important aspect if



As said, Volkswagen's last entry in the hill climb race took place in 1987. The carmaker fielded then a dual engine Golf developing 652 horsepower, but all the hype surrounding the car fell through as that model failed to impress.



