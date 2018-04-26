Bruno Mars’ 24K Magic World Show to Confirmed Before the Formula 1 U.S. GP

Ever since the Formula 1 rights were sold by Bernie Ecclestone to American Liberty Media Corporation in January last year, the racing series has managed to become nearly as visible to the public eye as any Hollywood blockbusters.

3 photos



In the U.S., racing fans are accustomed to going to the track for a complete experience, so having just practice, qualifying and the race itself over the weekend will simply not cut it. So, for this year too, the United States Grand Prix will be a show for all tastes.



On Saturday, October 20, the Circuit of The Americas in Austin (COTA), Texas, will be the place where Bruno Mars will bring his 24K Magic World show. The next day, just after the race comes to an end, Britney Spears will go up on stage to sing her old hits.



“We’re excited to welcome Bruno Mars and Britney Spears to this year’s United States Grand Prix stage,” said Bobby Epstein, COTA chairman.



"The pinnacle of motorsports, two global superstar musicians and all of the festive entertainment that comes with the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix defines the weekend as the greatest sports and entertainment celebration of the year. We are proud to host such an incredible weekend for race and music fans alike.”



The United States Grand Prix would be the 18th race of the racing season that started in Australia on March 25. Following the Austin event, there would be only three races left, so there’s a good chance both Bruno Mars and Britney Spears will be there celebrating this year’s Formula 1 champion. Taking advantage of the American know-how in turning everything from presidential elections to space launches into a spectacle, Liberty Media managed in a little over a year to launch Formula 1’s first global marketing campaign and tap Netflix into creating an original documentary of the current racing season.In the U.S., racing fans are accustomed to going to the track for a complete experience, so having just practice, qualifying and the race itself over the weekend will simply not cut it. So, for this year too, the United States Grand Prix will be a show for all tastes.On Saturday, October 20, the Circuit of The Americas in Austin (COTA), Texas, will be the place where Bruno Mars will bring his 24K Magic World show. The next day, just after the race comes to an end, Britney Spears will go up on stage to sing her old hits.“We’re excited to welcome Bruno Mars and Britney Spears to this year’s United States Grand Prix stage,” said Bobby Epstein, COTA chairman."The pinnacle of motorsports, two global superstar musicians and all of the festive entertainment that comes with the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix defines the weekend as the greatest sports and entertainment celebration of the year. We are proud to host such an incredible weekend for race and music fans alike.”The United States Grand Prix would be the 18th race of the racing season that started in Australia on March 25. Following the Austin event, there would be only three races left, so there’s a good chance both Bruno Mars and Britney Spears will be there celebrating this year’s Formula 1 champion.