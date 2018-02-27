F1 TV Subscription Service Is Go, F1 TV Access Also In The Pipeline

The subscription service, which will be offered on a monthly basis at prices ranging from $8 to $12, isn’t restricted to Formula 1. Subscribers of F1 TV will also be offered grands prix of the FIA-sanctioned support series (Formula 2, GP3, Porsche Supercup). Annual rates will be announced at a later date.
According to formula1.com
, the service will be made available in English, French, German, and Spanish. Planned to roll out in Germany, France, U.S., Mexico, Belgium, Austria, Hungary, and Latin America, F1 TV will be available through desktop and web in the first instance. Given time, mobile apps (iOS and Android) and TV apps (on Amazon, Apple, and Android) will be launched.
“A less expensive, non-live subscription tier, F1 TV Access will provide live race timing data and radio commentary,”
but Liberty Media didn’t go into detail. F1 TV Access “will also be underscored by unprecedented access to archive video content from the amazing historic archive"
of Formula 1.
As expected, subscribers of each service will enjoy the action without being hindered by commercials. And yes, F1 TV is the sort of platform that provides exclusive access to on-board cameras of all 20 drivers. The subscription service announced today also benefits from exclusive video feeds.
All in all, the introduction of F1 TV and F1 TV Access is more than just another way for the higher-ups to rake in the profit. Through these subscription services, Liberty Media
brings F1 and support series to a wider audience, the sort of viewers that don't have or don't want to watch F1 on television.
The king motorsport’s cumulative audience (average audience of all Formula 1
programming in the world's top 20 markets) was 1.4 billion in 2017. In terms of unique viewers who watched F1 at least once in the previous year, the figure stands at 352.2 million. Which is OK for the time being, apparently.