Lada Niva 6x6 Pulling Cars Out Of Snow in Russia Looks Awesome

Ladies and gentlemen drivers, we are about the enter that area of the world wide web where aficionados mistake steel bits for LEGO pieces. And what happens when such an error is made? We end up with amazing builds, of course. And today's tale involves the good old Lada Niva.

Of course, the best Niva adventures still come from 6x6 club, a genre that has gained serious traction over the past few years.



And you should know we're dealing with a serious tech side here, with the machine packing a pair of transfer cases, as well as three lockable diffs, namely the central one and the two rear ones (only the front axle comes with an open diff, which means that at least five wheels will be working at any given time). Oh, and the low range still works.



Speaking of which, if you're willing to receive the breakdown of the newfound six-by-six hardware, you could head over to the 8:22 point of the clip below. As for the actual driving bits, these kick off at the 10:22 point.



This build comes from a label called Garage54, which constantly enjoys coming up with all sorts of contraptions and unsurprisingly has a thing for Ladas.



Now, as the aficionado who gets behind the wheel of the 6x6 Niva mentions, the tires of the machine are not exactly up to the task, as the all-season rubber has plenty of wear. So, will the six-wheeled toy manage to beat the Russian winter on these tires?



